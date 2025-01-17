Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are hitting the road for their first of two matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, and it's safe to say it won't be an easy bout.
The Jazz will be without a number of candidates on the roster due to a collection of injuries, or in some cases, rest. Keyonte George is expected to suit up, but outside of that, this Utah starting lineup will be out of action.
As for the Pelicans, they've been on a hot streak of sorts recently-- winning three of his past four games. They still have a ways to go in order to get back in the race for the Western Conference Play-In race, but an simpler task against a short-handed Jazz roster, it could make for an easy way to continue their hot streak, as well as continue Utah's tanking ambitions.
With that, here's everything you need to know for the Jazz's contest vs. the Pelicans.
Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Date/Time: Friday, January 17 at 6 PM MT
- Where: Smoothie King Center • New Orleans, LA
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +11.5, ML +470 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
