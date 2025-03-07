Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Friday night as they'll face off against the Toronto Raptors for the second of their five-game road trip.
On paper, it looks to be one where both sides will be out significant firepower. The Jazz and Raptors both have several key inactives out of the fold in a matchup with steep lottery implications. As the third and fourth worst-ranked teams in the league, this one could inevitably play a big role in how those odds inevitably shake out this offseason.
The Jazz are 3-7 in their last 10, coming up short in their last three straight, most recently falling to the Washington Wizards, 113-115. As for the Raptors, they've managed to get onto a hot streak of sorts, winning their previous two contests, both against the Orlando Magic, and eyeing their third at home on Friday.
In a battle without many heavy hitters, expect the Jazz to let their young contributors shine as they frequently have done following the All-Star Break.
Here's everything to know ahead of the Jazz's first of two showings of the season against the Raptors.
Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors
- Date/Time: Friday, March 7 at 5:30 PM MT
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CA
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
