Report: Utah Jazz Waive 3 Exhibit 10 Players, Sent to G League
The Utah Jazz have made some roster adjustments after just over a week into training camp.
According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, the Jazz have opted to waive Taevion Kinsey, Isaiah Wong, and Max Abmas, per league sources.
Both Kinsey and Abmas were a part of the Jazz's 2024 summer league roster, while Wong, the 55th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, was brought onto a deal in late September to bring him aboard.
Utah signed each of the three to Exhibit 10 contracts earlier this summer, and all are now expected to be headed to the G League ahead of the 2024-25 season.-- barring any signings from opposing teams around the league.
This move now leaves the Jazz roster down to 18 total players, which include 15 traditional contracts and the three two-way deals of Micah Potter, Jason Preston, and Oscar Tshiebwe.
The roster still has a small opportunity to shift down the line until the regular season opener, but with a full salary cap table and rotation beginning to gel in the early stages of preseason, expect this to be the final product in Utah until the trade deadline approaches in February
The Jazz will look to continue their preseason campaign forward on Thursday night when they travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks for the third of their six preliminary matchups. Their home regular-season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies looms soon after on October 23rd.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!