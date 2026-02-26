The Utah Jazz have brought on a former lottery pick, and even top-10 pick onto their roster on a 10-day deal.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz have signed center Mo Bamba to a 10-day deal.

"7-footer Mo Bamba is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, Mark Bartelstein of and Greer Love tell ESPN. Bamba spent time earlier this season with the Raptors and has averaged 17 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate."

Bamba has been on the Jazz's G League affiliate roster, the Salt Lake City Stars, for a majority of the 2025-26 season, and had a short stint with the Toronto Raptors on a 10-day deal earlier in the year before returning back to SLC.

Now, Bamba gets an opportunity for some run on the Jazz's main roster for the next 10 days, perhaps as a bit of an audition to not only stay onboard for the remainder of the season, but if he plays well enough in his opportunities, could get a look on next year's roster.

Bamba comes into Utah bringing some much-needed size into their frontcourt amid their multiple injuries suffered within the frontcourt.

Considering all of Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, and Jusuf Nurkic are all set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season, it left the Jazz looking for answers as to who could help fill out their depth at big man behind Kyle Filipowski, who's since taken the lead as Utah's starting five.

Enter Bamba, who was already in the building as a part of the Salt Lake City Stars roster, as well as being on Utah's preseason roster for a few games earlier, made for an easy fit to bring him on board for a tryout over the next week-plus.

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (11) blocks the shot from Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

As for which games Bamba will be in the fold for, the Jazz have six games on tap for the next 10 days–– two matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans, then the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, and Milwaukee Bucks.

After that stretch, the Jazz will have the decision to offer another 10-day contract to Bamba, elevate him to a traditional contract with their open roster spot, or could send him back to the G League ranks with the Stars.

It remains to be seen how that fate pans out, but expect Bamba to get some playing time across the next few days as an option for Utah's big man depth.