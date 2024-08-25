Utah Jazz Player Tracker: Where Has the 2023-24 Roster Ended Up?
The Utah Jazz didn't quite make their "big-game hunting" move to the roster this summer, but we still saw a fair share of adjustments to this team as they enter what will be the third year of their rebuild since the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades.
As the Jazz near the start of their 2024-25 campaign, their depth chart expects to look a bit different than the previous year, seeing many players down the roster finding new opportunities elsewhere, or simply being taken out of the fold by the front office moving forward.
A good chunk of the turnover comes from players who secured some significant playing time last year, which could make this year's group of players look notably different from just one offseason of moves.
Here's a full list of the Jazz players from last year who won't be on the roster for the 2024-25 season, and where they've ended up across the past several months:
Darius Bazley: unrestricted free agent
Kris Dunn: signed a three-year, $16 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Was part of a three-team trade to send Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, who was later released.
Talen Horton-Tucker: unrestricted free agent
Kira Lewis Jr.: unrestricted free agent
Kenneth Lofton Jr.: signed Exhibit 10 contract with Chicago Bulls.
Luka Samanic: signed a one-year contract with Turkish club Fenerbahce.
Omer Yurtseven: in talks to sign with Greek club Panathinaikos.
In place of these players from the Jazz roster last season, we've seen Utah bring in a mix of youth and veteran talent, headlined by names like Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, and even names like 2015 NBA champion Patty Mills.
This team may not be equipped to make a deep playoff run next season, but this squad still looks to have made some forward progress in their rebuild across the summer, and may be in line to form together a competitive group of players sooner rather than later.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!