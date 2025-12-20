Jazz G Keyonte George Can Make Unique NBA History vs. Magic

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George could have the chance at some unique NBA history vs. the Orlando Magic, if able to continue his recent hot hand as one of the league's top scorers of the past week.

If able to record at least 30 points and five three-pointers against the Magic, it would make George the youngest player in NBA history to log such a stat line for four straight games.

Keyonte has at least 30 points and five made three-pointers in three straight games 🌟



That is tied for the longest such streak in NBA history by a player 22 years old or younger!



Vote now to make him an #NBAAllStar 🗳️ https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma pic.twitter.com/nJD9n2Hn2Z — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 20, 2025

Of course, 30 points and five threes is far from an easy feat for any player to put together in an NBA game, but George has proven through the past week he's more than capable of throwing that line together on multiple occasions.

With one more of those performances, that places him in exclusive territory.

Keyonte George Can Make Rare NBA History vs. Magic

George, for the past three games, has been on the best stretch of his career––averaging an absurd 36.7 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on some wild 53-50-91 splits, put together a career-high 39 points against the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, and in the process, has helped command the Jazz to a 2-1 record in that span.

That three-game stretch of 30 points and five threes has effectively tied the all-time record for a 22-year-old; a run that not even Stephen Curry was able to go on at that age, which shows you just how rare it is for a young player like George to do what he's been doing on the offensive side of the ball.

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) drives toward the basket in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Now, he'll have the Magic on tap back at home with an opportunity to extend that number to four straight, and especially as Lauri Markkanen is sidelined with an injury for a second straight night, there's a huge opening for George to take control once again as the Jazz's number one scoring option once again..

Tip-off for the Jazz and Magic lands at 7:30 p.m. MT at the Delta Center, where George will give his best shot at trying to surpass that 30-point mark once again, further cementing himself as a promising cornerstone for the future of Utah's rebuild.

