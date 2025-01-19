Value Jazz Should Expect Back in Trade Deadline Deal Revealed
Trade winds are beginning to swirl around the Utah Jazz amid their race to the bottom of the NBA standings. They have several good players who are available and could help contending teams. Of those names, Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson are the most significant. Let’s dive into the value the Jazz would need to get in return to make a move for them.
Collin Sexton
Determining what fair value for Sexton is tough, given his production, age, and contract. A prolific isolation scorer, Sexton is still just 26 years old and averaging 18.3 points and four assists this season on an impressive 48% from the field and 41% from three. At just north of $18M, his contract should be manageable for most teams looking to make the addition. On top of that, he’s signed through next season.
Last year, we saw Terry Rozier, a similar but arguably worse score-first combo guard, go to the Miami Heat for a lottery-protected first-round pick. I think that’s a price that the Jazz could be happy about.
Fair value: A future-protected first-round pick OR a recently drafted prospect and multiple second-round picks.
John Collins
No stranger to being on the trade market, Collins has had a tremendous season for the Jazz. He’s averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds on 53% shooting from the floor and a scorching 43.8% from three. The Jazz acquired Collins for just Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick 18 months ago. Collins’ $26.5M contract for this year and next is big enough that it’s challenging for many contenders to acquire him.
With the recent trades of veterans like Dorian Finney-Smith, Dennis Schroder, and Nick Richards, the Jazz could be looking at a market of multiple second-round picks for their veteran forward. While Collins is a better player than those guys, his salary could bring his value down. Maybe the Jazz could get a heavily protected first or a first-round pick swap down the road or a young player they like. Ultimately, Utah could be willing to move on from Collins if they receive an offer that tops what they gave up for him.
Fair value: Multiple second-round picks and matching salary.
Jordan Clarkson
The longest-tenured Jazzman is once again rumored to be available. The 32-year-old is a proven shot-creator who has become a more advanced passer for the Jazz. Any contending team that could use a jolt of offense could benefit from Clarkson’s addition. He has proven his value in big playoff series and has an affordable contract that runs through next year.
At this point, the Jazz could look to do right by Clarkson and trade him to a place where he can compete for a championship. They have previously held a price tag for him that others were unwilling to meet. I doubt that is the case again. With the Jazz tanking their way to the bottom of the standings it makes little sense to keep these veterans on the roster while holding them out of games.
Fair value: Expiring salary and a recently drafted prospect OR a second-round pick.
