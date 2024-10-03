Walker Kessler Brushes Off Utah Jazz's Starting Center Battle
Heading into the regular season for the Utah Jazz, among the biggest aspects to keep an eye on around the roster centers around how this rotation, and specifically the five-man starting lineup will shake out heading into opening night.
And when looking down the depth chart, the most interesting question may lean upon their five spot, where the Jazz will likely come down to a decision of John Collins and Walker Kessler being their day one starter at center. While Collins managed to secure a lion's share of starts for Utah last year, a fresh campaign relying more on this team's youth movement and development gives the third-year big man a sold chance for the role.
However, when Kessler was asked about the importance he places on being Utah's starting five during Tuesday's media availability after training camp, the big man wasn't too invested, expressing that he would instead focus on controlling what he can control and do what the team and staff need of him:
"I'm not going to really get caught up in that. I'm just going to control what I can control. Attack it every day. Be a pro. Play hard, and do whatever the role it is coach needs me to do."- Walker Kessler on Utah's center battle
As the Jazz are expected to be more invested than ever in their youth movement, it may inevitably give Kessler the edge to win out to land in the starting five, but it remains to be seen based on how Will Hardy wants to strategize this rotation in the weeks leading up to the beginning of next regular season.
Kessler spent his second season in Utah averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in just over 24 minutes a night across 64 games. Not only should his nightly opportunity look to see an increase for his third-year pro, but his counting stats should as well, whether or not it comes as a starter in this rotation.
Kessler's comments come soon after Collins went to the podium on Monday, expressing that being a career starter since his rookie year was "something that he holds dear"-- the veteran seemingly more than hopeful of keeping that streak going for the 2024-25 season.
Utah's All-Star talent in Lauri Markkanen, along with budding star Keyonte George, should be the two expected shoo-ins for the starting five to begin the year for the Jazz. However, beyond that, the other three spots may still have to be shaken out during camp and preseason to get the best available combination.
Thankfully, the Jazz will have time to figure out their starting five between now and their season opener, scheduled to take place later this month when the Memphis Grizzlies come to town on October 23rd.
