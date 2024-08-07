Warriors Draymond Green Speaks Out On Jazz Lauri Markkanen News
The Utah Jazz got their guy. Lauri Markkanen made it official on Wednesday and signed a 5-year 238 million dollar extension just two years removed from being traded to Utah in the transaction that saw Donovan Mitchell leave Salt Lake City.
The rumors that Markkanen would be traded this summer were hot and heavy. The Golden State Warriors were at the forefront, but their reluctance to part with Brandin Podziemski may have sealed their fate. Despite being unable to land Utah's best player via trade, Warriors forward Draymond Green gave Markkanen a shout-out regarding his big payday on "The Draymond Green Show."
"Shams [Charania] is reporting that Lauri Markkanen is about to sign a huge contract with the Utah Jazz, making him untradeable for the next year in signing that big extension, I think that's great for the Utah Jazz. There was a lot of talk they were going to move him ... Danny Ainge is always up to something, I don't know." -- Draymond Green
Indeed, Ainge is always up to something, but locking up Markkanen always made the most sense, considering how difficult it is to lure top-tier talent to come to play in Salt Lake City. If Utah does end up still trading Markkanen, it won't be this year. The Jazz will have to wait six months to entertain new offers, and the 2025 trade deadline falls within that time.
Now that Jazz fans have closure on the Markkanen front, there's still plenty to discuss before the opening season tip-off. The way the roster is currently structured, the Jazz are in no man's land regarding their draft position. Utah has too much talent to bottom out but is not good enough to be considered a contender.
The oddsmakers currently have Utah's over/under win total at 27.5 games for the upcoming season. This would put them in the 8-10 spot in next year's NBA lottery. In a draft featuring face-of-the-franchise talent, the Jazz must get creative to bottom out.
This could mean players like Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson could be on the move sooner rather than later. Jazz fans should expect a steady diet of rumors leading up to and into the regular season. However, Markkanen is safe for the foreseeable future.
