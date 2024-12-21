Wild Stat Reveals Jazz's Odd Struggles When Playing vs. Nets
It's been quite a while since the Utah Jazz have gotten a win in Barclays Center vs. the Brooklyn Nets.
The Jazz travel to play the Nets on Saturday night for the first of two times for their 2024-25 campaign after their previous road win vs. the Detroit Pistons. However, getting their first two-game win streak of the season could be easier said than done when looking at their recent history playing in Brooklyn.
Through the four games played vs. the Nets in Brooklyn, the Jazz have been on the losing end.
Utah has four-straight losses when stationed in Barclays, with their last victory dating back to 2020, 118-107, when Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were still suiting up for the squad.
It's not a losing stretch that extends much further than recently for Utah, as the Jazz have collected a 6-6 record playing in Brooklyn since the Nets' arrival to the city in 2012. However, in their past four showings, it's a monkey this team simply can't seem to get off their back.
The Jazz will thankfully have momentum on their side, as well as a bit of positive health. Keyonte George is the only name on Utah's injury report landing as questionable, while Brooklyn will have a few notable entries on their own, such as a familiar face for Utah in Bojan Bogdanovic being listed as inactive.
Utah is once again predicted to have the same result as their past four years from the books. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nets are -2.5 favorites on the night, extending Utah's streak of being the underdog in 27 straight contests to start this season. It's up to Will Hardy and his young squad to defy the odds.
The Jazz and Nets will tip off at 5:30 PM MT.
