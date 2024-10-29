Jazz HC Will Hardy on Taylor Hendricks' Injury: 'It's Hard to Stomach'
The Utah Jazz suffered a tough blow during their Monday night loss vs. the Dallas Mavericks, 102-110, far beyond the end result of the game, as starting second-year forward Taylor Hendricks took on a brutal leg injury in the second quarter-- fracturing his fibula, dislocating his ankle, and effectively ending his season prematurely just three games into his campaign.
It was a difficult night to navigate for each of the players and coaches after such an emotional event. It's not often you see such a devastating injury take place on the floor, and any time you see it happen, it's hard not to feel your heart sink in the proces.
Third-year Jazz coach Will Hardy spoke after the game to dish on Hendricks's injury.
"The most important thing right now is Taylor," Hardy said. "It's hard to stomach. He's put in a lot of hard work. He's a great kid. We're really just trying to focus on him, his health, keeping him up, his spirits up as he begins the road of his recovery. These are the moments in sports that suck. He's put in a lot of work, he deserves an opportunity, and we'll help him get back"
Hendricks was getting off to a hot start for his second-year pro, showcasing his skillset as a two-way impact player, presenting impressive defensive traits to be Utah's primary point-of-attack defender to begin the season. Through the first 43 games of his career, he's averaged 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and nearly a block and a steal per game.
"Your heart breaks for Taylor because of the kid that he is, and all the work that he's put in and how he's approached this early part of his career. If I'm being honest, there's probably moments after that where I'm not thinking very clearly, so I assume for the players it's the same thing."
Despite the injury, Coach Hardy still remained confident in his top-ten selection. It's clear Hendricks has put in a ton of work over his first calendar year in the NBA, and that will only look to continue moving forward.
"The injury is just going to put a pause button on his development for the moment. It doesn't take away anything he's done at this point. Taylor has openly gained a lot of weight and strength. It showed up in the preseason and the early part of this season... This is far from over for him."
Hendricks' second year will come to a close, but expect the two-way forward to be back in the mix this time next year, with a hopeful speedy and successful recovery process on the way.
