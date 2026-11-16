3 Jazz Takeaways From Another Frustrating Loss to Spurs, 102-110

The Utah Jazz fall in yet another loss in the early parts of their season against the San Antonio Spurs, 102-110, that now drops them to their 12th loss in a row, an 0-3 record against the Spurs, and a 1-13 record on the year overall.

Let's break down a bit of what went wrong for the Jazz in this game and what's in store moving forward by sorting through three key takeaways from their loss against San Antonio:

The Shots Started to Fall, But Still Wasn't Enough

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) moves the ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout a majority of the Jazz's season thus far, the roster has fallen into several shooting slumps that have shot their offense to be ranked towards the bottom of the league. Heading into the night, their 106.6 offensive rating on the season ranks 29th out of 30 teams in the NBA.

In this game, though, the Jazz were finally able to have a respectable day on the offensive end. They shot a combined 42.5% from three with 17 makes. Mo Bamba and Brice Sensabaugh stepped up for a combined 40 points.

But regardless, Utah still committed little mistakes around the margins that left them coming up short.

The allowed the Spurs to get 20 free throws, got noticeably outrebounded on the defensive glass, and struggled to defend San Antonio in transiton.

It was a winnable game. Yet against the reigning Western Conference champions, the Jazz simply made too many mistakes throughout the night to make an upset come to life.

A Night to Remember for Mo Bamba

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (44) reacts after making a shot against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there aren’t typically many positives to note in what makes for the team’s 12th loss in a row, one plus from the Jazz's Sunday night outing against San Antonio was seeing an eye-catching breakout performance from Mo Bamba.

Bamba landed his first start of the season for the Jazz with Jaxson Hayes (knee) sidelined, where he put together a team-high 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block, and paired that with his most impressive number of the night as he managed to shoot a perfect 6-6 from beyond the arc.

Bamba is due to remain the Jazz's starting big man for as long as their frontcourt is shorthanded without Jaxson Hayes or Jusuf Nurkic. But even when they return to the lineup, it's sure to be challenging for Will Hardy to keep him without a nightly role in the rotation.

Spurs Season Sweep, Losing Streak Continues

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that's a wrap on the Jazz's season series against the Spurs. They finish without a win at a solemn 0-3 clip through their three games on the schedule, where two of those matchups (which includes this one) were within reach for Utah if not for a few mistakes.

On top of that, the Jazz extend their league-worst losing streak to 12, continue to sit at the bottom of the standings, and seem to be gradually losing that glimmer of hope that this group could turn things around for close to a winning record by the end of the season.

The pressure is on for the Jazz to turn things around quickly, which wasn't exactly the case this time last week. The problem is, they aren't getting any healthier anytime soon, and their schedule doesn't get any easier up ahead. This is not the start to the season that anyone in Utah could've imagined.

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