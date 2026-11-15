Utah Jazz Provide More Clarity on Jaxson Hayes' Latest Injury

The Utah Jazz have been walloped with injuries through the first few games of the 2026-27 season.

And following the events of the Jazz's latest matchup against the Houston Rockets, that trend of injury woes has only continued, as Jaxson Hayes left in the first half of action due to a knee injury and ultimately would not return.

Now, based on a new injury update from the Jazz, we have a bit more clarity around exactly what went wrong with Hayes–– and it looks as if it'll cause him to miss some time.

The Latest on Jaxson Hayes' Knee Injury

According to the Jazz's injury report for Sunday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, Hayes has been ruled out due to a left knee strain.

Overall, it doesn't seem to be an injury that will sideline Hayes for a significant period of time. Knowing how many long-term injuries the Jazz have been faced with early in the season, that's good news, all things considered.

However, there's no doubt that the Jazz certainly don't need any more injuries to deal with within their frontcourt from what they've already been dealt through 13 games––because they've been hammered with several of them.

Lauri Markkanen has been ruled out for a month due to a hand fracture. Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to be out until December thanks to a torn MCL. Jusuf Nurkic has yet to make his own season debut because of a foot injury he sustained in preseason. And now, Hayes will be the next in line to deal with his own injury issues.

Nov 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center/forward Jaxson Hayes (11) and Orlando Magic center/forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) fight for the ball \d2h \ at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hayes has stepped up as a nightly starter for the Jazz across the stretch that they've been forced to play without their usual contributors in the frontcourt.

In 12 games, he's averaged a solid 8.8 points on 64.1% shooting from the field, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks while playing in a little over 24 minutes a night.

But the Jazz will be forced to do without him and his size and interior presence for at least some period of time. And when factoring in their multiple injuries around the frontcourt, their big man depth tends to look pretty shallow with Hayes out of the picture.

Until further notice, the Jazz will have a combination of Mo Bamba, Tony Bradley, and Kyle Filipowski as their remaining healthy big men left on the roster.

Bamba is also the only one of those three who has recorded more than 100 total minutes on the season. So there's no doubt the Jazz's depth will be tested for as long as Hayes and Nurkic are sidelined, however long that might be.

And especially with a matchup against the 11-2 Spurs and Victor Wembanyama on deck for Sunday, the Jazz will have a pretty steep challenge to limit him from an explosive night, and thus try and get on track with their second win of the regular season, and the end of a brutal 11-game win streak.

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