4 Prospects the Utah Jazz Could Trade Up to Draft in the Second Round

After landing Darryn Peterson at the top of Tuesday night's first round, the Utah Jazz are heading into day two of the 2026 NBA Draft without a second round at their disposal.

However, with a front office like the one that's in Utah, it'd be hard to truly count out the Jazz from making a trade throughout the night to jump into the second round, in the event there was a prospect the Ainges had a certain appeal for.

While most of the big names of this class have already been scooped up in the first 30 picks, there's certainly a few both interesting and potentially valuable names to keep an eye on through the next 30.

And for the Jazz, a few of them could fit their current lineup or some specific needs well enough that would make sense to get back on the clock once again.

Let's take a look at four prospects still left up for grabs on day two of the draft that could be a worthwhile pickup for the Jazz to consider trading up for.

Dillon Mitchell | F, St. Johns

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) with head coach Rick Pitino as he checks out of the game during the second half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship against the Connecticut Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

An athletic forward fresh off of a season under Rick Pitino at St. John's, trading up to add another D-Mitchell to Utah's draft history might not be the worst idea here.

Offensively, he won't bring a ton to the table, as he only averaged 8.3 points a night during his senior season and shot a rough 6.7% from three. What he does do is check a ton of boxes in terms of size at 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, as well as his abilities as a defender, rebounder, and energy guy enough to warrant a look at the top half of the second round.

For the Jazz, perhaps they'd like to land on a more dynamic fit on both ends than Mitchell. But he sure would bring a nice spark on the defensive end that Utah could utilize after multiple lackluster years of production on that end of the floor.

Richie Saunders | G, BYU

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) shoots against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A local product who spent four years with Brigham Young, Saunders might not fit exactly the type of mold on the defensive end that Utah could really covet here in the second round.

However, he does project to be a pretty seamless connecting wing with solid NBA size standing at 6-foot-5, has a strong outside shooting ability with a 38.7% clip from deep from his career, and should be able to at least hold his own on the other end.

He'd be a nice fit in Will Hardy's system, and have a solid pro career as role player in the wing.

Trevon Brazile | F, Arkansas

Jan 6, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazil (2) reacts after scoring in the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

If you're looking for a lengthy, two-way impact player that could fit with the current standout size in this Jazz frontcourt, Brazile would be a perfect fit to bring in that would do just that.

He's got great length standing at 6-foot-10, can be an ample shot blocker, is a threat at the rim who can finish well, stretches the floor, and on paper, looks like the type of piece in the frontcourt that many front offices around the league would love to get their hands on.

However, he has seen several questions regarding his lighter frame at 225 pounds, and has shown a lack of physicality and a real motor from his time at Arkansas. That same reason is why many GMs might turn away from taking a flier on him.

Jaden Bradley | G, Arizona

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) reacts during the second half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

For the guards that are up for grabs in this range, Bradley has some of the best traits in terms of size at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and has the chance to be an impactful player on both ends of the floor as a solid playmaker and perimeter defender.

He wasn't a high-volume scorer during his three years at Arizona, but he was efficient in his opportunities, shooting over 46% from the field and 39% from three on over nine shots a game. He could be a worthwhile dart throw to bring in for the back-end of the roster.

Another note that could make him a fun target for the Jazz: Bradley and Keyonte George are tight-knit from their days as teammates back at IMG Academy. So he'd be a pretty awesome fit into the locker room on top of the impact he offers on the floor.

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