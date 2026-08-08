Keyonte George's Jazz Extension Could Be Signed Sooner Than Expected

The Utah Jazz have a contract extension on the horizon for Keyonte George.

The question, though, has remained whether or not that deal could be coming as soon as this offseason, or tabled until next year.

Really, there are some key benefits both sides have for each route.

If talks are tabled, George can try to gun for a bigger contract before hitting restricted free agency in the summer, and the Jazz can maintain more financial flexibility. If he's signed before the season, both sides have security and don't face the possibility of free agency next summer.

And based on some new rumors, it seems as if a contract extension for George could have a possibility of coming to form this offseason, rather than being delayed.

Keyonte George Could Be Trending Towards Extension This Offseason

According to Tim MacMahon on The Hoop Collective podcast, there's a bit more "optimism" in Utah that there could be an extension in play for George this summer.

"There was a time, and I said it here, that I didn't think an extension was going to get done," MacMahon said. "Then I was told when I was out in Salt Lake City, like, 'Hey, there's a little bit more optimism than there was in late June. It's not going to be a max number if it's done this summer. He might be paid more if he waits."

It's certain that George is due for a big jump in pay based on how he took on last season, which was a career year after his first two seasons were a bit up and down.

George played in 54 games to average 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting improved numbers from the floor as well: 45.6% from the field and 37.1% from three. He took his offensive game to the next level, and even showed improvement as a defender as well.

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) looks up from the floor during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As to what that production and that overall improvement will be worth contract-wise, though, remains to be seen. And it also isn't quite clear whether or not both sides would rather get ahead of those discussions and hash a deal out now, or wait to have another season before locking in on a new contract.

For George, does he want to try and maximize the value of his second value further, or does he have more interest in locking himself in as a core piece of the Jazz's future now? It likely depends on what Utah is offering in their initial discussions, and what George's feelings are on a deal that doesn't creep towards a max contract.

Based on recent speculation, though, it's starting to feel like the chances of that second contract coming to fruition soon might just be in play. Doing so would officially cement George as a long-term staple in the Jazz's plans next to a couple of other big contracts in Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., and young stars Ace Bailey and Darryn Peterson.

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