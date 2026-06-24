Biggest Winners & Losers From Utah Jazz's Darryn Peterson Selection

The Utah Jazz made their long-awaited selection with their second-overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft official by taking Kansas guard Darryn Peterson as the franchise's newest cornerstone.

For many within the Jazz organization, a home run pick like this one is sure to be a massive win for both now and for the future ahead. Peterson has been seen as a number one pick candidate for some time now, and Utah was able to scoop him up at second-overall.

At the same time, there's also a few pieces on this Jazz roster who could inevitably see their stock dip just a bit from Peterson now arriving in Salt Lake City. He's someone who's going to claim an immense amount of minutes, opportunity, and shot volume, and there's only so much of that to go around in the rotation.

With that in mind, let's break down some of the key winners and losers from the Jazz's selection of Peterson on Tuesday night:

Winner: Keyonte George

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts to his game winning shot during double overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

One player on the Jazz that Peterson specifically highlightedas someone he's looking forward to play with was budding guard Keyonte George. Peterson made the claim that both he and George can soon be one of the best backcourts in the NBA, and even made note of George being part of why he had interest in going to Baylor.

That not only speaks volumes about how incoming young players, and perhaps many around the league view the 22-year-old heading into his fourth year pro.

Darryn Peterson on playing next to All-Star players like Lauri Markkanen & Jaren Jackson Jr. with the Jazz:



🗣️"Super excited. Not only because they're All-Star caliber, but that's a dream of mine– is to be All-Star caliber. So I can learn from those guys and pick their minds." https://t.co/HZzN4aZjdG pic.twitter.com/oGsg5OvAlD — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) June 24, 2026

Even beyond Peterson's praise for George, his fit alongside him in the backcourt looks like one that'll do some damage for years to come; posing a nice combination of positional size, scoring ability, and now some upside defensively with the instincts and length that Peterson now brings into the equation.

Loser: Ace Bailey

Dec 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) reacts to a call during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Peterson immediately joins this Jazz roster as a key cornerstone of this already appealing core. But there's inevitably going to come a time when there's some tough lineup decisions to be made once next season arrives: who's going to be the odd-man out of the starting five in this six-player nucleus.

George is the clear favorite to be running the point, and the frontcourt seems pretty settled with the Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson, and Walker Kessler trio (if Kessler re-signs in the coming weeks). That leaves Peterson and Bailey battling it out for that two-guard spot.

While the rookie might not start from day one, Peterson offers the ball-handling, shot creating, and defensive upside that could be a better fit next to George in the backcourt. That leaves Bailey as most likely to be the sixth man of this unit; a role he should excel in as a top option in that second unit, but inevitably leaves him stuck a little further down the totem pole for opportunities.

Winner: Will Hardy

Feb 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It was surely an exciting night to be in Will Hardy's shoes. Not only does he get to close this rebuilding chapter of his time with the Jazz, but he also gets an awesome piece within the backcourt to utilize in his system, especially on the offensive end.

His ability to work on and off the ball and make shots from all three levels will be a huge asset to have, that gives the Jazz yet another scoring threat for opposing defenses to take note of, but also takes the pressure off of guys like Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen to be at their best as well.

Expect Hardy to have a fun few months ahead of coaching up Peterson through the offseason and drawing up what his fit could look like when slotting him into this Jazz lineup.

Loser: Brice Sensabaugh

Jan 27, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) reacts after a play against the LA Clippers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Despite Sensabaugh coming off a strong third season with the Jazz, that added further confidence in his future abilities to be a spark plug scorer off the bench, his stock now inevitably drops just a bit with the arrival of Peterson, who's now going to take ahold of some of his minutes and shot opportunities.

Between Peterson, Bailey, Cody Williams, and even a veteran like Svi Mykhailiuk, it's going to be tough for Sensabaugh to carve out minutes on the wing this Jazz rotation, especially as the Jazz will be looking for more playmaking and defensive traits in this second unit, instead of scoring upside.

It also doesn't help that Sensabaugh is in the last year of his rookie contract. So there's a slim chance that the Jazz look into the trade market this summer to try and capitalize on his value shown from last season.

Winner: Darryn Peterson

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Outside of falling short of his goal of being the number-one pick in the draft, it's hard not to be a winner in this equation if you're Darryn Peterson.

He joins an ideal situation with the Jazz with a proven track record of strong player development under Will Hardy, has a route to finding a starting spot in the backcourt pretty quickly, and perhaps most importantly, he's immediately a part of a playoff-ready core that's ready to win games as soon as next season.

Darryn Peterson on the Jazz's chances to put together wins as soon as next season:



🗣️"I'm going to play with a great group of guys... I think our games complement each other well."



"I think we're going to be ready to win. Now." 🔥 https://t.co/PJ5TKw5qbO pic.twitter.com/3dPdL2JCm7 — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) June 24, 2026

And of course, any player seeing their NBA dreams come true by being selected in the draft is a win, no matter where they're picked up. No one on this list had a better night on Tuesday than Peterson himself.

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