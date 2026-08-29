Biggest Winners & Losers of the Utah Jazz's Cody Williams Trade

The Utah Jazz made a late offseason move to shake up their roster on Friday night by shipping out their No. 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Cody Williams, along with John Konchar to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Josh Green and cash.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Josh Green and cash to the Utah Jazz for Cody Williams and John Konchar, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9mZTm4amkH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2026

It's an eye-catching move for the Jazz, especially at this point in the offseason. They punt on their lottery pick from two years ago in an effort to get an expiring contract and a plus-level defender for a roster that's severely struggled on that end for years now.

As to whether or not it's a decision that pans out for Utah remains to be seen. But in the hours after the move has been made, it feels like there are a few clear winners and losers from the Jazz's recent trade with the Timberwolves.

Some players might now be gearing up for a bigger opportunity because of it, while others might not be able to say the same.

Let's break down a few of the biggest winners and losers of Utah's latest trade with Minnesota:

Winner: Kyle Filipowski

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Williams was still a factor in the rotation, questions buzzed about who would be in line to get more minutes in the frontcourt for the Jazz's second unit between him and Kyle Filipowski. They offer drastically different skill sets, but each appeared to have a place in Utah's future plans.

Now though, Filipowski gets some of that weight off his shoulders. He'll be the easy candidate to plug in as the Jazz's backup four alongside Jaxson Hayes as the center. It's a two-man lineup that could have some holes defensively, but Filipowski does help Utah's offensive upside and their rebounding ability.

Loser: Josh Okogie

Apr 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naturally, Green's acquisition brings some more competition to the Jazz's two-guard/small forward spot in the rotation, and especially for a three-and-D guy like Okogie––who was signed to Utah earlier this offseason on a two-year deal, and now is set to battle for minutes heading into next year more than he initially expected.

Okogie does have similar qualities to Green. Green's a bit taller, while Okogie is a bit heavier and has a larger wingspan, but they're each consistent defensive wings with question marks offensively. Whoever proves to be the better threat on both ends might have the better chance to get minutes throughout the year.

Winner: The Jazz's Perimeter Defense

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy watches against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz, even after their move to sign Josh Okogie earlier this offseason, still could've used more contributions in terms of wing defenders on the roster. That's a mold that Utah tried to develop Cody Williams into, but he couldn't quite meet the mark after two seasons onboard.

So the Jazz wanted to find another solution for their perimeter defensive, which is exactly what Josh Green can bring. He's been a plus-level defender throughout his six years in the league, has the size to match up with guards and wings, and can bring a bit more consistency on that end of the floor in the rotation compared to Williams.

Loser: John Konchar

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) reacts after completing a triple double against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A tough break for Konchar in the middle of the dead point in the NBA offseason calendar. In a span of just moments, the veteran wing went from being a viable option to compete for minutes in the Jazz's second unit to now being shipped off in a trade and being waived from the team that just acquired him in the Timberwolves.

Konchar is a strong defensive player who showed a ton of hustle and grit within his brief period with the Jazz. He feels he is due to land on an NBA roster, but where that'll be remains to be seen.

Winner: Cody Williams

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this one is a little debatable, it feels like Williams got exactly what he needed after two years in Utah. He was an appealing prospect coming out of the draft in 2024, and looked like he had the tools for what the Jazz needed on the wing with a lengthy, athletic, two-way player.

But two seasons in, his development hasn't exactly clicked into tangible results on the floor. Heading into year three, though, he's got the opportunity for a breath of fresh air on a new team and compete to be a rotational forward on a winning roster that has a clear hole at the position. If he succeeds, it could be what leads to his fourth-year team option being accepted come 2027.

Loser: Svi Mykhailiuk

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player in a comparable position as Okogie: he was due for minutes on the wing for the Jazz this season, and now has another player in Green entering the roster who he'll be directly competing with for opportunities in the rotation.

The edge that Mykhailiuk has on Green? He's a much better fit offensively, and is someone with a proven track record in Utah as a player Will Hardy and the Jazz coaching staff love. But will that be enough to get minutes over the defensive presence that Green is?

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