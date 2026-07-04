The Utah Jazz have brought in their second new signing on the free agent market this offseason. And this time, it's to bolster their perimeter defense.

According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with former Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie.

Free agent F/G Josh Okogie has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Okogie -- a wing defender who shot 38.5% from 3 last season in Houston -- considered several suitors before the Jazz received the commitment tonight from Okogie and his… pic.twitter.com/Bh9RN9KaHo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2026

Per Shams, Okogie had been considering multiple interested suitors before eventually coming to his agreement with the Jazz on Friday night.

The deal for the Jazz likely comes out of their mid-level exception, which stood at around $9 million in available funds before adding Okogie. Now, Utah projects to have around $3 million leftover to spend.

Okogie joins former Los Angeles Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes, and Utah's own returning free agent signing, Jusuf Nurkic, as the trio of signings made upon the free agent market opening earlier this week.

Let's break down what Okogie's addition to the Jazz's rotation means for Utah moving into next season, and for what might be in store for the rest of this offseason.

What Josh Okogie Brings to the Table for Utah

Okogie is an eight-year league veteran who's made a name based on his defensive skillset. He only stands 6-foot-4, 213 pounds, but has a lengthy 7-foot wingspan to make him a rangy defender to throw out on the defensive end.

After bouncing around to both the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets in recent years, Okogie settled in for a season with the Houston Rockets for the most recent 2025-26 campaign.

And it was in that season where his usage was at some of the lowest of his career––but he was still impactful in the time he was on the floor.

He played in about 17 minutes a night for an average of 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.8 steals, shooting a solid 38.5% from three––which actually came out to be the best clip he's shot from deep throughout his career in a little over two attempts per game.

Jan 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he's not coming to Utah for his offensive impact, even though his three-point shooting and connectivity on that end of the floor will be beneficial for his chance to get playing time. He's coming on to try and help this roster get on the right track when it comes to getting stops.

Okogie Presents Much-Needed Boost to Jazz's Perimeter Defense

The Jazz have been a porous unit on the defensive end through the past several years. No doubt about it.

Last season, Utah was ranked 29th out of 30 teams in the NBA for defensive rating (122.3), and ranked dead last within the league the two years prior, which shows a glaring need for improvement this next season, if this group wants to be much more competitive like many expect them to be.

Utah made a clear statement to improve that side of the ball at the trade deadline by landing Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies, which was a big investment and commitment to becoming a better balanced group on both ends of the floor.

His presence adds much-needed defensive versatility into the frontcourt–– which would look a little bit better when paired next to Walker Kessler–– but even when adding someone like a former Defensive Player of the Year in Jackson Jr., it still left them needing to address their lack of impactful defensive players on the perimeter.

A gritty veteran like John Konchar also showcased flashes on that end during his reps at the second half of last season, who also happened to join Utah as a part of that trade with the Grizzlies. But Utah rightfully still felt a need to add even more wing defenders on the end of their bench this offseason.

Enter Okogie, who does just that, will immediately compete for rotational minutes at the two or the three entering next season, and could play a major factor in the Jazz's aspired defensive growth.

Okogie's addition now leaves the Jazz with 14 traditional roster spots taken up, so there could be at least one more signing on tap for Utah before getting into the motions of next season. With a little bit more money with their MLE, perhaps one final signing could come from that leftover cash.

But this signing of Okogie specifically tends to offer a bit of a solution to one of the roster's glaring holes coming into this summer.

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