Free Agent Signings for Utah Jazz to Take the Next Step in 2026

The Utah Jazz are projected to have over $20 million in salary cap space this summer.

That's not enough for a star-level signing, and with how this year's free agency class expects to shake out, it'd be hard for Utah to stumble upon an All-Star-level talent on the market anyways.

But in the pool of the veterans that are slated for new contracts around the league this summer, there are several the Jazz should be keeping an eye on as potential fits who can make an impact in next season's rotation.

Let's look at a batch of five free agents that could be strong fits for the Jazz:

Robert Williams | C, Trail Blazers (UFA)

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) reacts from the sideline in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Jazz could have a plan in place for their big man rotation next season as is by re-signing Walker Kessler and Jusuf Nurkic to new deals. But if the focus is on bolstering their defensive side of the ball in their frontcourt depth, the Time Lord is worth a look.

Williams has faced consistent injury issues in recent seasons, but this year has been a relatively positive outcome in terms of his availability in production. He played just over 17 minutes a night in 59 games for 6.7 points on over 70% shooting from the field, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

This Jazz front office, with ties to the Celtics and their draft history, has some of the same people who initially selected Williams as a first rounder in 2018. If they wanted to land him on their team once again, this offseason's free agency would be the time to do so.

Rui Hachumura | PF, Lakers (UFA)

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Rockets during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hachimura will be a coveted free agent hitting the market this summer simply due to his outstanding season as a shooter (over 43% 3PT) to pair with his versatile length. But those same reasons are exactly why the LA Lakers forward needs to be on the Jazz's radar.

He fits the Jazz's prototypical length and versatility they aspire to in their top players while being able to provide a bit of a better spark on the defensive side of the ball; something Utah and their front office will be searching to add to next year’s roster all offseason.

If Hachimura can fall within the Jazz's price range, which remains to be determined, he's a no-brainer to add to their list of free agency targets.

Tobias Harris | SF, Pistons (UFA)

Apr 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

A 15-year veteran with over 1,000 career games played, Harris has proven he can be an impactful and consistent scorer in the frontcourt for years. And as the Jazz are looking to make their official jump to a playoff team, that experience can be largely impactful for a budding roster like Utah.

He's turning 34 in July, but he's averaged double figures in every season since 2013, and he's made the playoffs every year of the past eight seasons.

There's no doubt he can find a premier role as a connecting piece on the Jazz's bench to help them make their aspired jump in the standings next season–– even if not exactly filling their defensive needs.

The Jazz have also been linked as a fit for Tobias Harris in past offseasons. It would not be a shock if those rumors spark up again this summer.

Lu Dort | SG, Thunder (TO)

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dort would have to have his team option declined from the Thunder in order to hit the free agent pool, but he'd bring a defensive spark on the Jazz's perimeter they've been coveting to play for some time now.

Offensively, he's not the most seamless fit for the Jazz. He shot under 40% from the field this season for the Thunder, and would need to be masked by other positive offensive fits around him for truly be effective. Thankfully, Utah does have that.

Dort is the type of player you hate to see competing against you on the other side, but can learn to appreciate if he's playing for your team. As a high-end defender who's a proven starter for a championship team, he should be on Utah's radar.

Marcus Smart | PG, Lakers (PO)

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a three-point basket in the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

I've been pounding the table for Smart to Utah for the past couple of offseasons now, and if he declines his $5 million player option with the Lakers this summer, it'll open up a perfect opportunity for the veteran guard to land with the Jazz once again.

Smart might not be the same Defensive Player of the Year-caliber presence on the perimeter like he was with the Celtics in 2022, but he's still a positive defender with tons of experience that could be of benefit to a budding Jazz roster, even if he's never quite been the most consistent threat offensively.

At a similarly valued deal from what he's landed with the Lakers, don't be surprised if Danny Ainge ends up pursuing the same guard he drafted while at the helm in Boston back in 2014.

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