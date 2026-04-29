The Utah Jazz Should Target Rui Hachimura in Free Agency

Heading into this year's NBA offseason and free agency later in July, the Utah Jazz could have just enough cap space to pursue one or two worthwhile roster upgrades who can navigate into a rotational role next season.

The Jazz's biggest priority in free agency will be to re-sign their defensive anchor and restricted free agent, Walker Kessler. However, they'll also have over $20 million in projected space and Bird Rights to utilize on their big man for additional cap flexibility.

That means if the Jazz were able to sign a free agent on the market, then use Kessler's Bird Rights to sign him afterwards, it could get this roster a talented free agent, and exceed the league cap without being even close to reaching the dreaded first apron.

If that were an outcome in play to add an impact player via free agency, there might be no better fit to pursue than Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, who's one of the few names hitting the market that the Jazz should investigate as a priority target.

Rui Hachimura Makes a Ton of Sense for the Jazz

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Rockets during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When surveying the landscape of this year's free agency market, there's only a few candidates who would make sense for the Jazz's outstanding needs for this offseason.

More than anything, a prime focus will rely on finding much more defensive upside around their rotation. But especially for those who can be switchable defenders on the perimeter.

Hachimura is one of the few names with the standout length and versatility to fill that exact mold. He measures 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, with an impressive 7-foot-2 wingspan that projects him to be a perfect fit with the Jazz's existing positional size.

But even outside of that defensive upside that Hachimura would bring to a Jazz rotation that desperately needs it, his fit offensively is one that would fit in like a glove as well.

In his 68 games for the Lakers this season, Hachimura has averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, shooting an effective 51.4% from the field and career-high 44.3% from three.

He's extremely effective off the ball as a floor spacer who can work in a multitude of lineups––having shot over 40% from three across the last three seasons––and in a fit like Utah where he'd be a chess piece in Will Hardy's system, he could continue to excel in a similar role from what he's seen since arriving in Los Angeles.

Cost Could Be Steep, But a Worthwhile Investment

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy watches against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The big question surrounding Hachimura's fit as a free agent in Utah, or really anywhere, would rely on just how much his value would be on the open market.

And with how he can impact both ends of the floor and be a versatile lineup fit in several situations, there's a chance he could land a contract value a bit higher than expected later this summer.

In Utah's case, pairing a steep free agent contract with their existing financial obligations like re-signing Walker Kessler or extending Keyonte George could start to make their future cap situation a bit tighter than necessary. So there is a price tag that Hachimura hits which might not be worth the cost of entry.

Other similar lengthy two-way wings to Hachimura, such as P.J. Washington and Jaden McDaniels, who have seen their contract value sit around $20-$25 million, could be in the range of what to expect for the Lakers’ free agent; pricey, yet showcases the value of that skillset across the league.

For the Jazz, that skillset would be worth investing a good amount of resources in. Lengthy, two-way wings don't grow on trees, and for a team in Utah trying to facilitate a winning, well-rounded roster as soon as next season, he could be the final piece to take their rotation over the hump.

It'd take some convincing for many free agents to pry them away from playing in a Lakers uniform alongside LeBron James and Luka Dončić. However, in terms of an on-court fit, not many destinations could offer much better than what Utah could provide for Hachimura this summer.

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