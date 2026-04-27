Latest on Walker Kessler and Utah Jazz in Free Agency

Of the biggest free agent situations the Utah Jazz have on their hands headed into this offseason, none are more important than locking up Walker Kessler on a long-term deal.

Kessler enters restricted free agency this summer coming off a year in which he played in just five games before he would be sidelined for the rest of the season due to shoulder surgery.

Even with a shortened sample size, though, Kessler has remained an integral piece of the Jazz's future plans since breaking out as a Rookie of the Year candidate back in 2022. And in just a few months’ time, Utah will have their opportunity to cement that by hashing out a lucrative new deal.

Austin Ainge Addresses Walker Kessler's Free Agency

The Jazz still have a couple of months before they're tasked with hitting the negotiation table with Kessler this July. But when asking Utah's president, Austin Ainge, there's no doubt that he and the organization want their defensive anchor back.

"We're big fans. He's a very talented guy. I think he's shown some growth and things with the Jazz. Wish we could've seen more this year... I sure hope so," said Ainge on Kessler's pending free agency, via KSL Sports Zone.

It feels like a virtual lock that the Jazz and Kessler will eventually come to terms on a new contract in the early portions of free agency. However, the question remains just how much the deal will be worth to keep him, especially when factoring in his lingering interest in restricted free agency.

The Jazz will have every opportunity to match any offer sheet that Kessler accepts that allows for a bit of added security for his future in Utah. Considering how highly Utah has valued their big man in any trade rumors across the years, it feels very unlikely they'd be willing to lose out on him for nothing.

Though it does leave his ultimate value to be determined upon what he might get on the open market from teams who have cap space–– such as the LA Lakers who have been linked with frequent interest in the past.

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles past Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

More than likely, his annual contract number should trend upwards of $25 million, which would put him in the range of being paid as a top-12 player at his position. Anything over $30 million would slot him into the top 10.

But there is a chance his recent injury-shortened season puts some additional question marks on what his total value turns out to be. Which in turn makes his free agency situation on the horizon a bit more interesting to watch unfold.

The big-picture idea remains clear, though: Kessler feels like a cornerstone piece of the Jazz and a key piece of their defensive improvements on the horizon, which will be pivotal for Utah to turn the corner to be a threat in the West once again.

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