The Utah Jazz are rolling into a big offseason before they into what's projected to be a wildly different-looking 2026-27 campaign from what they had just seen this past 22-win season.

But before that season is able to get underway, the Jazz have some priorities to address in the offseason––both in terms of constructing their roster and retaining a few key pieces from last year's group into next year.

That makes their salary cap situation and everything around it important to be aware of in the next few months. So with that in mind, we've put together an offseason cap tracker for a glimpse of what the Jazz are dealing with in terms of cap space, contracts, and any of their own free agents hitting the open market.

Let's break it down:

Maximum Possible Cap Space: $24.7M

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz are currently projected at just under $25 million in cap headed into the summer. That's without any additional moves made to the roster from how they're entering the offseason, and without factoring in any free agents' pending cap holds.

That number is bound to get smaller once the Jazz hash out their contract situation for Walker Kessler, but it could also see an uptick if Utah were to shed salary with some of their non-guaranteed deals, or any other player they wanted to pivot from.

As of now, it allows the Jazz to make a couple of moves around the edges in free agency, but the main focus will lean on signing Kessler to a long-term deal.

Contracts

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) looks on against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A glimpse of the Jazz's contract values for the 2026-27 season, and when they're slated to hit free agency from their current deals:

- Jaren Jackson Jr.: $49.0M, '29 PO

- Lauri Markkanen: $46.1M, '29 UFA

- Ace Bailey: $9.5M, '29 RFA

- Keyonte George: $6.5M, '27 RFA

- John Konchar: $6.1M, '27 UFA

- Cody Williams: $6.0M, '28 RFA

- Brice Sensabaugh, $4.8M, '27 RFA

- Svi Mykhailiuk: $3.8M*, '28 UFA

- Kyle Filipowski: $3.0M, '28 RFA

- Isaiah Collier: $2.7M, '28 RFA

- Hayden Gray: $2.1M*, '27 RFA

- Bez Mbeng: $2.1M*, '27 RFA

- Blake Hinson (two-way), '27 RFA



Total: $142.1M



*- non-guaranteed

The biggest chunk of the Jazz's salary leans on their top two veterans, Markkanen and Jackson Jr., each making a combined $95 million next season alone.

However, the rest of the roster isn't taking up much money. No one else will be making more than $10 million, and their payroll is a little less than $150 million in total.

Another noteworthy fact: the Jazz's key roster pieces outside of George and Sensabaugh are all under contract through the next two seasons.

Both of the aforementioned names are also bound to see extension discussions take place this summer, which might lock in their future for even longer.

Free Agents

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) looks to pass against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

A look at who from this season's roster is set to hit the free agent market in July:

- Kevin Love (UFA)

- Jusuf Nurkic (UFA)

- Walker Kessler (RFA)

- Oscar Tshiebwe (two-way)

- Elijah Harkless (two-way)

The biggest name of note is, of course, the Jazz's restricted free agent big man, Walker Kessler, who Utah is bound to hand a big payday, but it remains to be seen how much that contract––or offer sheet from another team––will be.

Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love have also expressed their desire to return to the roster as they hit free agency. Re-signing both likely wouldn't cost much for the Jazz financially, but instead relies on a question of whether the roster space is readily available to keep both.

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