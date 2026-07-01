Instant Grade: Jazz Sign-And-Trade Walker Kessler to Lakers

The Utah Jazz are trading Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers.

You read that right.

After a long and drawn-out saga of contract talks between the Jazz and Kessler, Utah has decided to pivot off of their defensive anchor, shipping him out to Los Angeles to pair up with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz will be receiving unprotected first-round picks from the Lakers in 2031 and 2033, while also landing first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030. Kessler will be signing a four-year, $130 million deal with Los Angeles, including a player option in the fourth season.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/rt8b17fEQZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

It's a huge move from the Lakers' behalf to land their center of the future. But for the Jazz, it now leaves them with some big-time questions moving forward.

Let's break it all down and give the Jazz an instant grade for their latest roster shake-up:

Jazz Opt Not to Pay Walker Kessler, Land Several Draft Assets in Return

The Jazz and Kessler had been looking for a middle ground within their contract negotiations for some time now. But clearly, the two sides were unable to strike an agreement on what his value was truly worth.

Earlier reports had indicated the Jazz offered Kessler a deal in the range of $140 million over five years before he inevitably hit restricted free agency; a deal that Kessler's camp declined, feeling he was not only worth more money, but also wanted a shorter-term contract.

In this signing with the Lakers, Kessler got exactly that. He landed one year less on his deal with the option to opt out in the fourth season of his contract in 2030, and struck an AAV of $32.5 million––an offer that Utah wasn't willing to pay out themselves.

So instead, they're able to get some assets in return for his departure. Two first-round picks and two draft swaps virtually give the Jazz control of the Lakers' draft capital for four of the next seven seasons, and add onto their already strong collection of future assets.

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (front) drives against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (rear) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the future of the Jazz's team-building plans, the move certainly helps provide them with more flexibility and optionality, instead of tying up that money in someone like Kessler.

At the same time, it does leave Utah needing to answer their newest void at the center position, and find another layer of rim protection to pair along with their trade deadline acquisition of Jaren Jackson Jr.

How the Jazz decide to do that remains to be seen. But the Jazz do have their full $15 million mid-level exception to use on the free agent market to do so, as well as a new dose of draft capital, if they wanted to bring in a new center via trade.

In terms of an instant evaluation, the deal at least gets a passing grade. The Jazz aren't losing one of their key starters for nothing, and they have another nice set of assets to work with for the future.

However, the Jazz do still lose a key piece of their frontcourt; one who was a perfect timeline fit, filled their needs on the defensive end, and decided not to sign him for a deal that was only slightly higher in terms of AAV than their initially reported offer of $28 million per season.

The bold decision from the Jazz could end up looking a lot better in due time. If those Lakers draft picks and swaps pan out to be valuable, and Kessler plays below his newest contract value in LA, the Jazz may look wise in shipping out their defensive anchor.

But right now? The decision looks a little bit head-scratching.

The Jazz need to find a cheaper center that won't be at the same caliber as Kessler, and they moved off of him for a contract value that wasn't too high from what they had in mind themselves. When instead, they could've signed him now, let him work with this current young core that he fits well with, and dealt with the financial situation later.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!