Walker Kessler's Next Utah Jazz Contract Just Got a New Price Tag

One of the Utah Jazz's top priorities entering this offseason will be hashing out a new contract for big man Walker Kessler.

Kessler, who's coming off the fourth year of his rookie deal, is due for a new payday. After he and the Jazz failed to come to terms on a new extension before this past season, he's slated to hit the restricted free agent market this summer with an overwhelming expectation that he and Utah will eventually put pen to paper on a new multi-year contract.

But how much will that upcoming contract for Kessler be worth?

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, there's a consensus around the league that Kessler's next deal will be worth around $25-$30 million annually.

"Kessler's restricted free agency has been a topic of intrigue around the league since failed extension negotiations in the fall," Bontemps wrote. "The consensus is that Kessler is signing a new deal with the Jazz in the range of $25 million to $30 million a year."

On top of that, according to Bontemps, there was even an Eastern Conference scout who reinforced the idea that there's little doubt it'll be the Jazz who dish out that contract.

"It appears Utah is gearing up to keep him," the scout said. "I don't see an obvious fit in free agency for someone to try to get him. They're going to be in an interesting spot next season, and I'm excited to see how they navigate all of it."

Walker Kessler Slated to Make $25-30 Million Annually

Kessler's contract negotiations will be interesting for multiple reasons.

For one, Kessler's coming off a season in which his availability was severely limited. He would only play five games before being forced to undergo shoulder surgery that ended his fourth-year campaign prematurely, and put an abrupt period on what was set to be an exciting contract year.

Before going down with the injury, Kessler was on pace for an even better year than he showcased in his third season pro, averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks, while also shooting 75.0% from three on 1.6 attempts from deep per game.

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and center Walker Kessler (24) react to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

But even beyond the implications of that small sample size, his restricted free agency adds another unique layer to his summer.

With a big offer from another team with immense cap space, such as the Chicago Bulls or the LA Lakers, that could be an aspect that makes the Jazz's decision to re-sign him a little easier said than done, depending on how much they'd be willing to pay on his offer sheet.

However, it seems like neither of those concerns will be much of a factor for the Jazz to ultimately pay out some big money to their center and defensive anchor of the future. Kessler is too important to their roster's future aspirations to let him walk elsewhere.

Combining his timeline fit with his excellence as a defender makes him the perfect five-man to run with for the next several years. Even on a deal that would hit the high mark of around $30 million a season, it's a bill that the Jazz would more than likely end up footing without hesitation.

The next big question would then revolve around extending their breakout third-year guard, Keyonte George, who's eligible for a new contract this offseason as well. And by giving both George and Kessler significant money alongside paying their All-Star talents, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., the books start to get tight pretty quickly.

That will be an issue for another day, though. In the short-term, the priority for the Jazz will likely center around establishing and cementing this current core on the books for the foreseeable future, which starts with coming to a new agreement for Kessler.

Expect to see those talks ramp up once free agency arrives in July, with all signs pointing towards the Jazz and Kessler inevitably getting a deal that could creep around or above $100 million in total value.

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