Utah Jazz, Walker Kessler Contract Talks Just Got More Complicated

Heading into the Utah Jazz's offseason, one of their top priorities will be to re-sign their restricted free agent center, Walker Kessler.

After being unable to agree to an extension before the 2025-26 season, the Jazz and Kessler will now arrive back at the negotiation table in hopes they can hash out a long-term agreement that gives the young big man a well-deserved pay raise to be their center and defensive anchor of the future.

But it seems like, at least based on some new intel from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, that the Jazz and Kessler's negotiation process might not be as simple as it seems on the surface.

Walker Kessler's Contract Negotiations Facing Some Hurdles

During a recent interview on ESPN 700 with Spence Checketts, MacMahon dove into some of what he's heard from both the Jazz and Kessler's representation regarding their negotiation process, which tends to include a bit of a disagreement on what the big man's true value could be.

While on the Jazz's side of things, they tend to value Kessler in the $25 to $30 million range per season on his next contract. Kessler and his team feel that value could be much higher.

"I think that this is a semantical discussion," MacMahon said. "The Jazz value him somewhere in that [$25 to $30 million] range, and Walker's representation believes his value is significantly higher. So, there are conversations to be had. There are negotiations that need to happen."

Something's going to have to give; whether that be from the Jazz's side to raise their offer to Kessler beyond that $30 million mark, or for his representation to scale down their expectations on his next deal.

Because if MacMahon's insight holds true, neither side is exactly seeing eye-to-eye just a few weeks away from negotiations really going down.

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) looks to pass against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The big problem with Kessler's desire to get paid more than the Jazz tend to value him at is the lack of other suitors who could foot a bigger offer.

Only three teams in the NBA are set to have over $45 million in salary cap, according to projections from Spotrac.

Getting those cap space teams to present a higher number to Kessler than what the Jazz are offering is a tall ask. And even if they do, Utah has the first opportunity to match, as they hold his restricted free agent rights.

That's why, for McMahon, seeing Kessler back in a Jazz jersey for opening night of next season still remains the most likely outcome following his free agency situation. However, calling it a 100% chance he's back in the mix might not be accurate.

"It could be challenging for [Kessler's representation] to find a place that is willing and able to pay more," MacMahon said. "I would say the most likely scenario is Walker Kessler is back in a Jazz uniform. I don't think it's anything close to a certainty."

Walker Kessler & Jazz's Relationship Needs Work?

On top of the Jazz's tricky negotiations to be had with Kessler and his representation, it seems as if the two sides' relationship isn't exactly as strong as it was a couple of years ago.

MacMahon notes that there may be some things to be "smoothed over" between the Jazz and Kessler after the way their talks have gone in the past year or so.

"I think there maybe are some things that need to be smoothed over. I do know he's got a ton of respect for Will Hardy. He does want to be part of a winner... They've at least taken major strides to hope that this franchise can be competitive again for this year."

More will likely be uncovered surrounding what's next for Kessler and his future in Utah as the offseason ramps up closer to the end of June and the beginning of July.

Most signs still seem to point towards that agreement eventually coming to form, but anything is possible in a league as unpredictable as the NBA.

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