Why Jaren Jackson Jr. Starting at Center Makes Sense for the Jazz

The Utah Jazz will have to change their starting center plans for next season a bit from their initial expectations entering the offseason.

That's because of their deal to send Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead of signing him to a four-year, $130 million contract, Utah wanted to get draft capital in exchange for him and free up financial flexibility moving forward.

They got multiple firsts and pick swaps from the Lakers, sent Kessler over to Los Angeles, and now will be due to shift their starting center duties to somebody else entering the 2026-27 season.

So who will be the one to take it?

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been someone who's seen his name thrown into the mix, but hasn't exactly established himself as a clear favorite to do so. His infamous deficiencies as a rebounder have put guys like Jusuf Nurkic, or maybe even Kyle Filipowski, up as guys who could make a run to start at center for the Jazz.

But Jackson Jr. should get some more looks to be the Jazz's starting center on opening night. Because shifting him down from the power forward spot might just create Utah's best lineup right off the bat.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Could Be Underrated Bet to Start at Center

The one flaw that sticks out in Jackson's game that's prevented him from rising to the next level of big men in the league is his lack of a strong rebounding skillset.

And those issues are real. Jackson Jr. has a career average of 5.6 rebounds per game at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, and he's never averaged more than 7.0 rebounds per game in a season.

Those are rough numbers for Jackson Jr., who, for as good of a defender as he is and can be for the Jazz, isn't a perfect player. And when shifting him down to the center spot, it could create a clear weakness in an otherwise strong frontcourt.

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) reacts against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But for Utah's lineup in particular, they really could be in a position where they can take the risk of slotting Jackson. in as the five–– because of how their starting frontcourt could look because of it.

With Jackson as the starting center, Lauri Markkanen can slot in as the power forward, and Ace Bailey can fill in as the small forward, creating a three-man group with size and versatility. And in the case of Markkanen and Bailey, they can still be plus-rebounders who can mask their deficiencies at center.

Markkanen has had seasons in his career where he's averaged eight or nine rebounds per game. After the All-Star break last year, Bailey averaged nearly five rebounds per game, and it feels like that number's only going up heading into year two.

Jackson Jr. At Center Creates Jazz's Best Five-Man Lineup

Jackson's also no stranger to playing the five, either. According to Basketball Reference, nearly 60% of his minutes in the league have come from him playing the center position. In his 72 minutes with the Jazz, 74% of them were at the power forward spot, but 26% were at center.

Talent-wise, shifting Jackson Jr. down to the five makes for the Jazz's best five-man group, and might be the group that Utah closes out several games with.

Could it be the group the Jazz start games with? If there's any lineup that could contest that, Nurkic has a really good case to take his place as Utah's starting center and shift one of the young scorers, Ace Bailey or Darryn Peterson, to the second unit.

Bringing Nurkic into the starting five adds another layer of rebounding, screening, and playmaking that might not otherwise be available, and could send one of the young players to the bench to be a premier sixth man. Kyle Filipowski could be another outside bet, but a longshot, if anything.

Don't write off Jackson Jr. as a real candidate to start the year off at the five spot, though. Because if the Jazz want to get their five most talented players on the floor at the same time, putting the two-time All-Star at center would be the way to do that.

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