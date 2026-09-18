Instant Grade: Utah Jazz, Keyonte George Agree to 5-Year Extension

The Utah Jazz and their rising young guard, Keyonte George, have hashed out a a multi-year extension to keep him in Salt Lake City for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz and George have agreed to a five-year, $157.5 million rookie-scale contract extension to keep him with the franchise through 2031, coming out to an AAV of $31.5 million a season.

Just in: Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George has agreed on a five-year, $157.5 million rookie-scale contract extension with the franchise, sources tell me and @BannedMacMahon. pic.twitter.com/cmS7utNPGH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 18, 2026

Charania reports that George's representation, led by Jason Ranne of THE•TEAM, wrapped up months of negotiations with Jazz president Austin Ainge on Friday, now signing a new deal to keep last season's breakout star guard on for the next half-decade.

What to Make of Jazz's Extension for Keyonte George

With just a few weeks to go before the start of the 2026-27 season, the Jazz and George's representation were faced with a decision ahead of a contract year: will they attempt to agree on an extension now, or will they table discussions until after the fourth year of his deal?

There was an argument for both sides. George comes off an electric year in his third season with the Jazz, where he broke out for career averages of over 23 points and six assists per game, and felt more and more established as a key fixture for years to come.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after a play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Agreeing on an extension now would lock to his value and his long-term future in place, while also avoiding any risk of restricted free agency as they just faced with their Walker Kessler situation this summer.

On the other hand, the Jazz also had a choice to wait on a deal for George. After one strong season, Utah and their front office could've waited on that deal to stay financially flexible, see how his fourth year could've gone with a tweaked roster, and hash out a deal in 2027.

Instead, it seems like both sides were comfortable in extending their partnership now, and wanted to get ahead of schedule before the deadline for rookie extensions arrives next month. George now nets over $30 million a season on his next deal without a player or team option, and locks him in as Utah's third "big contract" for the next few years with Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson.

But just how well did the Jazz do in their latest extension to keep George around? Spoiler alert: it feels like a pretty huge success.

What a steal for the Jazz. Not only are they able to wrap up their budding offensive guard for the next five years on a new deal before next season that prevents restricted free agency from even being in play, but they bring George on for a bargain of a contract.

At $31.5 million AAV, according to Spotrac, George's deal comes out to being right outside of the league's top-25 highest paid guards, in compant with James Harden ($32.1M), Tyler Herro ($30.0M), and some other more questionable deals like Jordan Poole ($32.0) and Jalen Suggs ($30.1).

The Jazz are making a bet that George will continue his ascension that he's shown from last season heading into this year, and thus can make this contract look even better in due time.

If his progression slows a bit, then the evaluation of this deal can quickly change. Over $30 million a season for an average starter can become an anchor for any team in the new era of CBA decisions. But George has not only shown no signs of falling off a cliff any time soon, but has remained fully willing to buy into the Jazz's rebuild.

He's gradually become a key vocal leader within the Jazz's locker room, has emerged as a centerpiece of their backcourt after averaging career-highs all throughout last season, and is a perfect timeline fit next to Ace Bailey and Darryn Peterson to create a young and potent three-man nucleus.

This contract that keeps him on for the next five seasons cements that status as a cornerstone piece even further, and feels like an awesome decision for the Jazz to make before the season, rather than prolonging what felt like an inevitable deal.

Maybe it's bullish, but I'm going A+ on this one. Home run for everyone involved.

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