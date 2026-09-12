Ranking Every Player Under 25 Within the Utah Jazz's Organization

Since the Utah Jazz have kickstarted their rebuild process in the 2022 NBA offseason, they've built up a strong foundation of young players 25 and under that's set them up as one of the more appealing youth movements in the league.

But the Jazz have also been busy shipping out a few young pieces from their rotation throughout the past several months–– most recently with their trade to send Cody Williams to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Josh Green.

Now, the Jazz have just six key players on their roster that are age 24 or younger. It's an appealing core to move into the future with, and will only look better as they continue to develop.

As we wait for the Jazz's young core to take the floor once again for the 2026-27 season, let's rank each of those six names to sort out who might be the most talented player Utah has onboard currently heading into the new year:

6. Kyle Filipowski | F/C

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Filipowski might fall into the last spot in these rankings, but that's far from saying that the Jazz big man is anything less than a nice rotational piece that Utah is able to lean on in their frontcourt for the next few years.

He's proven to be a strong connecting piece offensively, has improved on the defensive end as recently as last season, and should remain a key piece of the Jazz's frontcourt heading into his third season

Filipowski falls short of climbing any higher though because he doesn't exactly have a defining skillset to keep him on the floor like the other five names on this list do. However, if he finds a way to increase his 32.5% clip from three-point range this past season, that could be a great way to improve his stock.

5. Isaiah Collier | G

Mar 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) passes the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collier has found a clear role within this Jazz rotation after two years in the mix: a backup point guard who's a strong finisher at the rim, and one of the best playmakers on the roster. That alone can slot him into the top five here.

But there are two key detriments to Collier's game that keep him from being an even more integral part of the Jazz's future plans: his inability to be a consistent shooter, having shot under 30% from three the past two seasons, and his less-than-stellar defensive abilities.

If he remains less-than-average in both aspects long-term, that'll make him a pretty tough lineup liability to throw into any postseason situation. So it'll be tough to consider him a core piece of the Jazz's future endeavors until he turns around in at least one aspect.

4. Brice Sensabaugh | G/F

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that Sensabaugh has nailed throughout his first three years in the league: the ability to be a knockdown shooter from deep. Sensabaugh has shot over 36% from three on over five attempts per game throughout the past two seasons.

And now finding his place as a staple part of the Jazz's second unit, that shooting ability could be highly valued as Utah traverses through next season, considering Sensabaugh can factor in as a plug-and-play contributor on the wing in several different lineups.

Sensabaugh does need to take a step forward on the defensive end, though. Doing so could establish him as a much-needed young three-and-D threat within the Jazz's rotation, and could net him a big-time payday next offseason in the process.

3. Ace Bailey | G/F

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Number two and three on this list could easily be flipped, but we'll be slotting in Ace Bailey here after a productive rookie season nearly gave him a spot on All-Rookie First-Team by the end of the year as a result.

And that rise up the ladder as one of the league's best rookies last year really came towards the end of the season. Bailey got better and better as the year went on, and might be a sign of things to come for his upcoming second year in Utah.

If that's the case, and Bailey can find his way into being a more confident scorer on all three levels while improving as a more versatile and reliable defender, his selection at five in last year's draft will only begin to look better as a result.

2. Darryn Peterson | G

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This should simply be a credit to how good the Jazz have it after the events of this summer's draft. Darryn Peterson has a case to be the best incoming rookie in the entire league, and might be right in the conversation for Rookie of the Year all next season.

He's exactly the type of young talent the Jazz could've used in this year's draft: someone who can contribute on both ends, has a route to being the future go-to scorer on this roster, and in the meantime, can be an ideal complement in the backcourt to the only player that ranks ahead of him on this list.

In no time, the 19-year-old might be able to vault to the top of this list. For now, he'll slide into second place.

1. Keyonte George | G

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the events of last season, there's no question about who the Jazz's best young player is in this very moment: budding guard Keyonte George, who enters his fourth season in Utah following up on a career-best year since entering the league in 2023.

George averaged career-highs across the board at over 23 points and six assists a night, and developed a handful of traits that really tipped the scales from the Jazz guard simply being a solid prospect within their rebuild to a future cornerstone.

He's developed as a more reliable playmaker and true point guard, has improved his efficiency on the offensive end, has become one of the best finishing guards in the NBA, and has made much-needed tweaks defensively. George is number one on this list, really without any contest.

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