Jazz Injury Report vs. Pelicans Offers Hope for One Player's Season Debut

The Utah Jazz are getting ready for the second game of their 2026-27 regular season campaign for Friday night, as they'll be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans back for their official home opener back in the Delta Center.

And when looking at the Jazz's initial injury report for Friday, it looks as if there's one name on the roster trending up to potentially make his season debut against the Pelicans.

Let's break down what the injury landscape is looking like for both the Jazz and Pelicans just a few hours out from the action in Salt Lake City:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (right foot; 2nd plantar plate tear)



QUESTIONABLE - Tony Bradley (left quadriceps; strain)

The one name to keep an eye on within the Jazz's injury report is none other than big man Tony Bradley, who was recently added to Utah's roster via waivers last week upon being cut from the New York Knicks, and was held out of their first game of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a quad injury.

But after previously being ruled out for Wednesday, he's now been upgraded to questionable leading up to tip-off.

There are no guarantees of whether he'll be good to go, but it does offer a bit more optimism that the Jazz could have some extra size to bank on in the back-end of their rotation.

And considering Utah was heavily out-rebounded in their last game against the Grizzlies, 55-38, there's a world where Bradley gets some playing time against New Orleans to prevent a repeat performance.

Oct 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Tony Bradley (18) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz will continue to be without Jusuf Nurkic with a foot injury, and have also ruled out a pair of two-way signings in Trey Alexander and Harrison Ingram as they're on assignment in the G League.

Kobe Bufkin, though–– Utah's latest two-way addition–– has not been ruled out before gametime. So perhaps there's a slim chance that he also could make his season debut, depending on how the events of this game unravel.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

N/A

It's an all-healthy Pelicans lineup traveling to Utah in this one! And yes, that even includes Zion Williamson, who's been available in less than 47% of his possible appearances over the past five years.

Williamson also wound up having a pretty solid debut for the Pelicans in his first game on the floor for this season. In a loss against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, he played in 32 minutes to post 22 points, three rebounds, and three assists, also making a pair of three-pointers, which is more than he cashed in throughout all of last season.

We'll see if the Jazz's defense will have what it takes to stop Williamson in their second game of the regular season, set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. MT in the Delta Center.

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