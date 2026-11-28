The Utah Jazz couldn't end their NBA Cup slate with a win on Friday night, as their ongoing losing streak continued with a 107-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

But one positive that did come from the Jazz's loss against the Nuggets was the long-awaited return of Jusuf Nurkic–– Utah's starting center who had missed the first 19 games of the season due to a foot injury he suffered in preseason finally made his way back into the rotation.

Nurkic didn't waste any time making a noticeable impact either. He played 18 minutes as the Jazz's starting five to put together five points, six rebounds, 11 assists, and a steal, bringing a much-needed boost of playmaking, as well as overall size and depth within the frontcourt.

What Jusuf Nurkic Said After His First Game Back

After the game, Nurkic was asked about the road back to the floor after missing over a month in the lineup due to injury.

And he didn't focus much on his recovery. Instead, Nurkic was more concerned about the end result of the loss.

“It's a long, everyday battle. You compete against yourself, but it's not about recovery for me. It's about winning the game," Nurkic said after the game. "I thought we played pretty good basketball for the whole game, but we had some lapses in focus. I think we have to be better."

"We just can't play good basketball for certain stretches and then throw away other minutes. That's something that's happened before for us this season, and we have to clean it up. I think that's our main focus right now.”

Nov 27, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts while guarded by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's yet another loss for the Jazz this season that came simply as a result of letting up on their focus down the stretch. Utah entered the fourth quarter tied up with the Nuggets, and were within real distance of putting together a big win over one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

The Jazz had actually held a late lead over the Nuggets, 104-103 with less than five minutes to go in the contest. However, it would only take a 17-3 run from Denver at the end of the game–– with 10 of those points coming from the hands of Jamal Murray–– that led to an ultimately convincing win.

As to where Nurkic sees room for improvement, one word continuously came up: "trust"––especially when the Jazz are down key pieces in their rotation and the margin for error shrinks.

“Obviously, we're not healthy as a group, but we're not making excuses. We're trying to man up and play basketball. I think we have to trust more down the stretch," Nurkic said. "What has gotten us to this point and worked for long periods of time, we have to keep doing."

"We can't get bored with it. We have to keep doing what we're doing and trust what the coach and game plan are... We just have to trust it. I think we gave up a 12-something-point run in two minutes. I can't even put it into words. We're working so hard to put ourselves in a position to win, only to put ourselves in a bad spot over two minutes."

"We just have to be more aware and focused. Attention to detail has to be better, and as we're getting healthier, we have to be better defensively.”

It's been a rough stretch for the Jazz over the first 20 games, as their record now drops to 3-17 over their first 20 games with this loss to the Nuggets.

At the same time, having a talent and a voice like Nurkic back in the mix should be a step in the right direction for the weeks ahead. Hopefully it can lead to a few more wins stacking up in the near future.

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