The Utah Jazz have their third game of the season against the Phoenix Suns right around the corner on Sunday afternoon.

And it's in that matchup against the Suns that the Jazz will be without one more piece of their regular rotation due to injury––adding on top of what looks to be an already beaten-up lineup.

Let's take a look at the latest on the Jazz and the Suns' injury report ahead of their upcoming contest, and what the absences might mean for Utah's game plan on Sunday.

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/29)

OUT - Svi Mykhailiuk (Left Calf; Strain)



AVAILABLE - Mo Bamba (Illness)



OUT - Jonas Aidoo (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand; Fracture)

As for the newest injury the Jazz will have to account for, it surrounds none other than Svi Mykhailiuk, who has officially been ruled out for Sunday due to a left calf strain.

Heading into the game, Mykhailiuk was previously listed as questionable to play before he was downgraded right before tip-off. That tends to be a good sign for this injury likely not leading to a long-term absence, but he will be out of the mix against the Suns.

Being without Mykhailiuk does take a notable hit to the Jazz's wing depth. While most of Utah's injury troubles to start the season have involved the frontcourt and big men, Mykhailiuk's absence will now challenge the Jazz's depth on the wing to step up with some more opportunities.

Nov 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) posts up against Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Mykhailiuk being forced to the sidelines, the Jazz will have to deal with their usual absences that they've been navigating over the past few weeks. Lauri Markkanen will continue to rehab from his fractured hand, while Jaren Jackson Jr. is also rehabbing from his torn MCL injury.

On a more positive note, the Jazz will have Mo Bamba ready to go off the bench after he was dealing with an illness pregame, helping offer some added depth at the center position that Utah has been often lacking over the first month of the season.

On top of Bamba's return, the Jazz will also have Jusuf Nurkic officially removed from the injury report, as he's set to play in his second game since returning from the preseason foot issue that kept him sidelined for over a month.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report (as of 11/29)

OUT - Mark Williams (Left Shoulder; Surgery)

As for who the Suns will be without, that's simply down to one name: Mark Williams, who's still awaiting his season debut as he's recovering from shoulder surgery.

Without Williams, the Suns have been plugging in Oso Ighodaro as their starting center, who's been averaging over six points and five rebounds throughout the season so far.

Kickoff between the Jazz and the Suns lands at 3 p.m. MT, where Utah will be looking to escape their current four-game win streak that's plagued them over the past week.

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