Jazz's 3 Biggest Questions After Trading Cody Williams to Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz made a late offseason move heading into this weekend, as they decided to ship out 2024 lottery pick Cody Williams to the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with John Konchar, in exchange for Josh Green and cash.

It's a move that, for the Jazz, clearly answers some of the budding questions that had been surrounding Williams and what his future looked like in Utah.

With concerns of where he might fit in the rotation this season, combined with his contract and team option situation entering next summer, the front office felt it was the right time to move in a different direction.

But now following the Jazz's latest trade to send out Williams, there tend to be a handful of new questions that now arise for Utah's roster, and what might be next for it in the weeks and months ahead.

Here's a look at three of the biggest questions that now face the Jazz after trading away Williams and Konchar to the Timberwolves:

Who Will the Jazz Add for Their Final Roster Spot?

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result of the Jazz sending out two players in this trade––Williams and Konchar––in exchange for Green, it leaves them with one roster spot up for grabs heading into next season. As to how the front office decides to use it remains to be seen, but a veteran minimum signing feels like the most likely option.

One name to keep an eye on: Kevin Love, who naturally emerges as an ideal fit for this Jazz roster as a well-liked veteran who was in the building last season, and could bring another layer of depth to their frontcourt, which is now without the services of Walker Kessler.

Who Gets More Minutes Between Green, Okogie and Mykhailiuk?

Mar 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard forward Svi Mykhailiuk (10) shoots the ball before the game against the Washington Wizards at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of the Jazz's reasoning behind their move to ship out Williams was to bring in a more established perimeter defender like Josh Green. But now, Utah has a decision to make as it relates to which veteran wing will get the most minutes within their second unit: Green, Josh Okogie, or Svi Mykhailiuk.

Each plays a similar role as a veteran two-guard off the bench, but each brings a varying set of skills and reasons for why they should see minutes in the nightly rotation. If the Jazz want to heighten their defensive ceiling, though, Green and Okogie might have the edge to get some solid run early in the year.

Is Josh Green Really Due for a Long-Term Stay?

Mar 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) looks to pass the ball against Sacramento Kings forward/guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz clearly covet Green as a rotation-level wing that they wanted to go out of their way to acquire. They did so by sending out their former No. 10 pick from 2024, and now have some added depth on their wing, and more reason to believe in their defensive progression.

But at the same time, there's also a good chance that Green's stay in Utah isn't any more than one year.

He's currently signed onto an expiring contract worth a little over $14 million for 2026-27, which also looks like a pretty appealing salary that's used via trade. If the Jazz didn't have long-term plans with him beyond this season, flipping him before the end of the year could add up.

So don't be surprised if, by February's trade deadline, Green is dangled as a trade chip once again, perhaps in an effort to get the Jazz more security at their center position.

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