Jazz Trade Candidates: Realistic Targets to Bolster Utah's Roster

The Utah Jazz enter an offseason where, once again, growth and development will be key to getting this roster to the heights they want to reach for what is expected to be a big 2026-27 campaign.

However, as with any Jazz offseason with Danny Ainge still in the front office ranks, there's bound to be a few trades taking place that shake up this roster, but help move the chains towards what should be a playoff-level group come next season.

Even if there might not be a deal in the cards as substantial as their blockbuster for Jaren Jackson Jr. back in February, there could still be a few starting-level names on the trade block for their respective teams this summer that Utah should have a notable interest in.

Let's dive into four trade candidates the Jazz could eye as a potential acquisition once the offseason action starts to ramp up further:

Herbert Jones | New Orleans Pelicans

Jan 31, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) drives against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Jazz need to add defense to their roster this offseason. There's not many better options to look towards to fill that need on the trade market than Herb Jones.

He was pretty poor offensively this past season, shooting below 33% from the field, though he is an instinctual, lengthy defender with an All-Defensive First Team selection to his name that can find a key place in Utah's rotation desperately in need of that skillset, no matter his lack of scoring upside.

The Pelicans have been hesitant to deal Jones. But if the Jazz can dangle the right package to tempt New Orleans to finally make that move this summer, Utah would land a clear difference-maker to help truly raise their ceiling as a steady force on both sides of the ball.

Cameron Johnson | Denver Nuggets

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Landing Johnson would bank on the Jazz being opportunistic of a unique Denver Nuggets situation. They need to shed cap space, and Utah can capitalize on that by claiming a productive expiring contract in Cameron Johnson.

Johnson's fresh off an up-and-down season with the Nuggets in which he battled injury and inconsistency, but started to put the pieces together for a strong second-half stretch with better production and shooting efficiency offensively.

As a connector on the wing for Utah as either a plug-and-play starter or premier bench piece, there's a lot of value in what Johnson could bring to the Jazz in just one year–– all for what might not be too high of a cost.

Zaccharie Risacher | Atlanta Hawks

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) warms up before the 2026 NBA Playoffs game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Hawks have shown a clear hesitancy to play their former number one overall pick in the postseason, making it apparent he's not a part of their long-term future plans. That allows for a team like the Jazz to strike on what could be a low-risk, high-reward dart throw via trade.

It's hard to say what the Jazz could offer for the former top pick for what would be acceptable terms by Atlanta, but it's clear the door is fully open for a team to try its hand at finding the right package.

Risacher's contract as a number-one pick is a bit pricey as someone struggling to be an end-of-bench player. But he has a team option for $17 million in 2027-28 offering further flexibility to the Jazz if they were to land him, and could be a positive piece to their hopeful defensive strides with his length and upside on that end of the floor.

Paul Reed | Detroit Pistons

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) runs down the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

A name the Jazz have targeted in free agency once before back in 2023; Reed could be an ideal name to look towards on the trade market this offseason as a low-cost upgrade for their frontcourt depth.

He's not one to jump off the page as a star-level acquisition. But he's proven capable of being a rotation-level big for a top team in the Eastern Conference, has shot a career-best from the field in 2025-26 combined with nearly a block and a steal a game that will generate interest from teams in need of big man depth.

As an expiring contract who can help round out the Jazz's rotation with size, defensive upside, and physicality, he's got good reason to be on Utah's radar once again.

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