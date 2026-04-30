The Utah Jazz, with an executive like Danny Ainge in the front office, are always prone to making a couple of deals in any given offseason.

This summer projects to be no different.

As the Jazz are trending to be more competitive than they've been since hitting the reset button, there's bound to be some moves around the edges to help get this group to a playoff-caliber team in the West by the time October rolls around.

While there might not be any blockbuster deals in store after the Jazz's move for Jaren Jackson Jr. less than three months ago, here's three trades that can add value and fill some outstanding needs in Utah's rotation:

Jazz Add Size, Physicality in Deal With Pistons

This deal works out sensibly for both sides. For the Jazz, they've had some reported interest in Paul Reed in years past, to the point where Utah even saw the Pistons big man accept an offer sheet in restricted free agency in 2023 to join the roster before Detroit would match it.

If the Jazz wanted to extend that interest into this offseason, they could make a deal with the Pistons that offers a positive floor spacer and connector on the wing like Svi Mykhailiuk, who's experienced, has a championship pedigree, and even a previous history with Detroit.

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks with forward Paul Reed (7) during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

This could be a perfect opportunity for the Jazz to add depth to their frontcourt for cheap next season, while also getting their hands on a player they've already had their eye on in the past.

Jazz Bring Back Familiar Face From Suns

The Jazz made headlines in 2022 when they traded Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a first-round pick that signaled the official start of their rebuild process.

And four years later, O'Neale could be a perfect piece for Utah to re-acquire to fill out their wing, and return to a roster that's once again gearing up to be competitive. He'll be 33 next season, but he's aged pretty gracefully coming off two of his best career seasons in Phoenix, starting in 67 games this past season.

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) celebrates a shot against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

O'Neale signed under contract for the next two seasons for under $11 million a year, and coming off two years shooting above 40% from three. He could be a perfect veteran on the wing for the Jazz to fill their defensive needs, and return where his journey started as a UDFA in 2017.

Jazz Capitalize on Nuggets' Three-Point Sniper

The Jazz might not be in the market to deal Brice Sensabaugh this summer. But his pending free agency situation in 2027 could prompt Utah to get ahead of things by shipping him out for value in the form of an impact starter and a couple of picks.

Denver will be eager to try to get under the luxury tax themselves, and moving off of Cameron Johnson's $23 million expiring deal for three cheap, rotation pieces would be a great way of doing so.

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Jazz add a second-round pick in this year's draft, get another in 2028, and with Johnson, can fill him in as an experienced, plug-and-play option on the wing who can be extremely potent offensively when firing on all cylinders; a solid package in a tough call to send off a fan-favorite in Sensabaugh.

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