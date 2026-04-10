Keyonte George Makes His Utah Jazz Future Crystal Clear

It's only been three seasons stationed with the Utah Jazz since being drafted in 2023, but Keyonte George has already staked his claim to being a core centerpiece of this team for years to come.

Especially when seeing how he shot out of the gates this season for a career-best year, George nixed any concerns questioning whether he'd be a part of the Jazz's next playoff-bound team, to now standing out as one of the top leaders who will help get them to that goal once the time comes.

And it seems like for George, he has no issues staying with the Jazz to be just that for as long as his career allows.

During a recent segment on a Jazz social media post reading comments from fans, George made a subtle hint as to how he envisions his future going in Utah––and it's good news that he has the third-year guard around.

"I love the fans. I love Utah. I would love to be here for my whole career," George said.

“that’s from Will Hardy’s burner” 😂



had the guys react to your compliments 🤝#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/fbpJ9q6iL4 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 10, 2026

Keyonte George Wants to Be in Utah His Whole Career?

George has been a fan of the love that the Jazz and the fans in Utah have given him since his arrival, and hearing he'd love to be a part of the organization for his entire NBA life is sure to give fans a breath of fresh air from what the general consensus is revolving around players in Salt Lake City.

It's been previously common for players around the league, either playing with the Jazz for a stint or visiting Salt Lake City for a visiting team's road trip, to give Utah a bad rap for what it has to offer.

Not Keyonte, though. Now that he's since broken his way into star status as someone who could be a focal point of the next competitive Jazz roster, it's only allowed fans in Utah to embrace him more from before––making it even easier for George to commit his long-term future in a place where he's both loved and homegrown.

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

This season, the third-year Jazz guard has put together a Most Improved-caliber campaign by averaging 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.1% from three.

George leads the way for Utah in total points scored on the year (1,275) and sits second in total assists (632) behind Isaiah Collier, despite only playing in 54 games due to various injuries.

George will find himself officially eligible for a rookie-scale extension this offseason, headed into what will be his fourth season as a pro in the 2026-27 campaign, and will likely come as a commitment that the Jazz have no problem making on their end, considering how he's capitalized on this season.

If so, it'll officially cement George as a long-term cornerstone of the Jazz's future, and get him one step closer to that goal of spending his entire career in Salt Lake City and playing in front of a rabid Delta Center crowd.