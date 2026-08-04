2026-27 Utah Jazz Roster: Contracts, Starting Lineup, Depth Chart

The Utah Jazz's offseason, for the most part, has seen its action die down as it relates to roster moves.

They've gotten 15 roster spots filled, have sorted out all of their free agent situations, including that of Walker Kessler's, and could walk into next season as constructed and feel confident with the group on hand.

So with the bulk of Utah's action in the books, it makes now a good time to take a pause and look at what this Jazz roster is looking like both in terms of their starting lineup and their depth chart, and their salary cap picture, heading into next season.

Let's break it all down:

Contracts

Nov 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz's financial situation is pretty unique for the 2026-27 season. A ton of their rotational pieces are on cheap, short-term deals signed in free agency, or are just simply on their standard four-year rookie deals.

However, the Jazz do have their massive contracts handed out to both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen, which reach close to $100 million in total value for this season alone.

Starting Lineup

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) reacts against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz's starting lineup could go a few different ways at a couple of positions; mainly at shooting guard and center.

However, this five-man lineup feels like the most likely bet to expect come opening night, which provides a solid combination of youth, experience, and talent on both ends of the floor:

PG - Keyonte George: After a breakout season took place last year, Keyonte George will be looking to build on that momentum with an even better year four. The stakes get even higher for George next season when factoring in that he might be playing for his second contract, in the event the Jazz don't extend him this summer.

SG - Ace Bailey: Perhaps this ends up being Darryn Peterson by the time the Jazz get to opening night. He's extremely talented and might have shown enough to warrant that starting spot if he performs well in preseason. But for now, we're slotting the sophomore Ace Bailey into this spot, who provides more length and experience, while Peterson can start off as the sixth man.

SF - Lauri Markkanen: Entering what will now be his fifth season in a Jazz uniform, now being the longest-tenured player on the roster, there's still a strong case to be made that he remains the best player on the team. He's coming off a great season when he was healthy in 2025-26, averaging over 25 points per game, and could be on pace for a similar campaign moving forward.

PF - Jaren Jackson Jr.: Some may make the argument that Jackson Jr. is better suited as the Jazz's starting center rather than moving him up to the four. And there's going to be moments this season when Utah makes that happen in their frontcourt lineup. But full-time, the former DPOY is much better suited at the four, while he has a strong rebounder paired next to him at the five.

C - Jusuf Nurkic: This was slated to be Walker Kessler's spot around two months ago, and this starting five would start to look pretty dangerous if that were the case. Instead, the Jazz moved Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers, got some extensive draft capital for him, and will now plug in Jusuf Nurkic to this spot, who's still a plus-rebounder who can mesh well with Jackson Jr.

Depth Chart

Apr 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talks to Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz's depth chart is far from being considered finalized at this point in the offseason. Frankly, we're not even sure that this starting five is the group that Utah will roll out to start the year, depending on how they feel about the Bailey-Peterson fit and their center position.

But based on what we know now, and the information that's arisen throughout this summer, this might be how you can expect things to go for the Jazz's depth chart once October officially rolls around.

PG SG SF PF C Keyonte George Ace Bailey Lauri Markkanen Jaren Jackson Jr. Jusuf Nurkic Isaiah Collier Darryn Peterson Brice Sensabaugh Kyle Filipowski Jaxson Hayes Svi Mykhailiuk Josh Okogie John Konchar Cody Williams Mo Bamba

This starting five, if it holds heading into the new season, has only played one game together. That was Jaren Jackson Jr.'s debut against the Orlando Magic after his February trade, the same game that Keyonte George went down with a hamstring injury halfway through the action.

So we don't know exactly how this Jazz starting five will fare on the floor. Simply based upon the talent on paper, though, this is certainly a group that looks more than capable of making a run to the Western Conference Play-In.

Especially when factoring in the Jazz's bench, their young talent, and the potential emergence of Darryn Peterson, Utah's ceiling is quite high for both this season and for years to come.

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