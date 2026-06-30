Latest Batch of Utah Jazz Rumors & News Ahead of Free Agency

The Utah Jazz are closing in on the start of this NBA offseason's free agency period. And in the hours leading up to the floodgates opening, they've popped up in a few notable headlines surrounding their latest moves, along with what could be in store throughout the days and weeks ahead.

Let's sort through some of the most recent happenings revolving around the Jazz and some of their players:

Walker Kessler Preparing to Meet With Multiple Teams

The Jazz have yet to come to a new contract agreement for their pending free agent big man Walker Kessler. That means he'll be heading to restricted free agency this coming week.

And as he prepares to do so, it seems like he'll have a few interested teams lining up to meet with him on Tuesday.

The Athletic's Tony Jones reports that Kessler will be holding multiple meetings with interested teams on Tuesday night in California at his agency's headquarters.

Utah Jazz restricted free agent center Walker Kessler and his representatives will hold meetings with multiple teams as free agency begins Tuesday evening, league sources tell The Athletic. The meetings will be held in Los Angeles at CAA’s headquarters — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 29, 2026

The expectation still remains that the Jazz will eventually come to an agreement with their defensive anchor, as they have his restricted free agent rights and the first opportunity to match any offer sheet he accepts from any interested suitor.

But nonetheless, this does add another layer to watch within his ongoing free agency saga that still has yet to reach a conclusion––and likely won't still for the next few days.

Jazz Still Have Interest In Elijah Harkless

One move that the Jazz made before free agency begins that went a bit unnoticed was the decision to not extend a qualifying offer to two-way signees Elijah Harkless and Oscar Tshiebwe. Both will be restricted free agents when the market opens on Tuesday night.

However, a reunion with Harkless still appears like it might not be off the table, considering that Jones also reported that the Jazz's appeal in the 26-year-old guard could still lead to a return.

The Jazz will not tender qualifying offers to EJ Harkless or Oscar Tshiebwe, league sources tell The Athletic. Both will become unrestricted free agents. Neither will be with the Jazz in summer league. The Jazz do like Harkless, so don’t rule out a return there — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 29, 2026

Obviously, it depends on how the next few days shake out for both the interest around the league in Harkless, and whether or not the Jazz will have the space for Harkless on the roster.

But it is worth noting that the defensive-minded guard does tend to present value to Utah with his skillset to guard on the perimeter, and Will Hardy's affinity for Harkless has been well documented in the past. So a return, whether that be on a two-way deal or traditional contract, isn't totally out of the cards.

Jazz Decline Team Options on Bez Mbeng, Hayden Gray

Two pieces who were a part of the Jazz's roster from the end of last season, guards Bez Mbeng and Hayden Gray, saw their team options declined ahead of free agency, according to Jones. That'll leave both to be unrestricted free agents this coming week.

The Utah Jazz have declined team options on Bez Mbeng and Hayden Gray, league sources tell The Athletic. Both will be with Utah in summer league, and the Jazz will further evaluate them during that period — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 29, 2026

The move doesn't come as too surprising for either. Declining both options gives the Jazz more flexibility in terms of roster space and salary cap availability, which can help them in getting a new deal done for Walker Kessler and/or signing other veterans from outside the building who they might be interested in.

For now, that means they'll be off the Jazz's main roster. But both will still be a part of Utah's Summer League roster to give the Jazz further opportunity to evaluate their skillset, and give them an outside shot of landing back on the main roster come the start of next season–– depending on how well they perform in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

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