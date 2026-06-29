Utah Jazz Make Key Walker Kessler Decision, Plus Two More Moves

The Utah Jazz are getting all their ducks in a row before hitting free agency later this week. And in doing so, they've made one key move regarding pending free agent Walker Kessler, along with two more decisions on top of it.

According to a report from Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz have extended the qualifying offer to Walker Kessler that allows him to hit restricted free agency–– a move that was widely expected leading up to the market opening.

The Utah Jazz have officially issued the qualifying offer to center Walker Kessler, league sources tell The Athletic. This is an expected move that allows Kessler to be a restricted free agent — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 29, 2026

Along with the decision to issue the qualifying offer to Kessler, Jones also reports that the Jazz have not done the same for their pair of two-way signees from last season, Elijah Harkless and Oscar Tshiebwe.

That means that both Harkless and Tshiebwe will become unrestricted free agents later this week, and will be free to sign elsewhere without the Jazz getting the first opportunity to match, unlike the situation that Kessler's in.

The Jazz will not tender qualifying offers to EJ Harkless or Oscar Tshiebwe, league sources tell The Athletic. Both will become unrestricted free agents. Neither will be with the Jazz in summer league. The Jazz do like Harkless, so don’t rule out a return there — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 29, 2026

Jones does note that the Jazz do like having Harkless around, albeit while not extending the qualifying offer to him, so a return could still be in play later down the line in free agency, possibly in the form of another two-way contract. However, if another team comes in to offer better terms on his next deal, then there's a good chance he decides to go elsewhere.

As for Tshiebwe, considering he's been on a two-way deal for the past three seasons, he won't be eligible to sign onto another two-way deal with Utah, which probably led them to decline his offer in the first place, and likely leaves him on track to find another home heading into next season.

What the Qualifying Offer Means for Walker Kessler

As it relates to Kessler and his future in Utah, his qualifying offer doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. It was the expected move for the Jazz to make that ensures they have his restricted free agent rights heading into free agency.

The value of the deal sits around one-year, $14 million, and can be signed by Kessler in the event that he either can't find his aspired offer sheet elsewhere, and if he and the Jazz can't strike a long-term agreement with one another.

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and center Walker Kessler (24) react to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

If Kessler did sign that qualifying offer, it would keep him on the Jazz roster for the next year, along with a no-trade clause attached, then send him to unrestricted free agency next year.

It's an outcome that could happen if the Jazz and Kessler can't find terms on a new contract, sure. But it's a pretty rare occurrence for players, especially of Kessler's caliber, to leave big money on the table for a multi-year contract like he's slated to see come his way.

Based on earlier reports, the Jazz have offered Kessler a contract in the ballpark of five years, $140 million, which would come out to around $28 million a season. The big man, however, has yet to accept that deal, with rumors surfacing that he and his camp feel that he's worth far more and might be interested in a shorter contract.

In reality, the qualifying offer can be chalked up as a procedural move that keeps the restricted free agent rights in the hands of the Jazz, and one that the front office hopes can turn into a long-term agreement coming to fruition in the coming days or weeks; silencing all of the buzz and chatter that's surrounded his contract situation dating back to last October.

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