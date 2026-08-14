When Walker Kessler Returns to Face the Utah Jazz for First Time

The Utah Jazz are going to have one notable first-time reunion to circle on their 2026-27 regular season schedule, which was officially revealed on Thursday to showcase where and when this team is playing for the year ahead.

But the reunion they'll be facing is their former defensive anchor, Walker Kessler, who they shipped out after four years via sign-and-trade to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this offseason, and will now have to see him in another jersey the next time they see him.

The Jazz will be facing Kessler and the Lakers several times throughout the 2026-27 season––on three occasions, to be exact––where both sides will be motivated to come out on top with a win with the higher stakes involved.

Their first matchup, though, which resides in Salt Lake City, will be the one worth circling. It's not only Kessler's one and only time playing in Utah, but it'll be an extremely early meeting on the schedule, all things considered.

The Jazz's First Matchup in Utah vs. Walker Kessler

The Jazz's first game against the Lakers, and by extension, Walker Kessler, is actually within the first three games of their regular season.

After the Jazz's season debut against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 21st, and their home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on the 23rd, Utah will be tasked with hosting the Lakers and Kessler on October 25th .

All signs seem to point towards Kessler being healthy for that matchup, will be starting and on the floor for the Lakers, and will face the Jazz fans for the first time since his sign-and-trade deal took place earlier this offseason.

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) smiles after making a great play during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz will also have two more games against the Lakers on their schedule, both coming before Christmas Day. Utah will travel to Los Angeles to face them on November 18th and the 23rd, and will thus complete their three-game season series pretty early in their 82-game slate.

The Jazz have struggled against the Lakers in recent years, having put together a 6-14 combined record against Los Angeles in their past 20 meetings. During the 2025-26 season, Utah went 0-4 in each of their matchups facing the Lakers.

This year, Utah will be hoping to avoid a repeat situation, especially in that first matchup on the calendar against Kessler (and Collin Sexton, who also signed to the Lakers this summer).

What Kessler's fan reaction might be remains to be seen, and perhaps he'll be faced with mixed reviews based on the way his time in Utah ended, and the reported tension that came between him and the front office with it. Will he get a video on the jumbotron or an ovation from the fans? Time will tell.

Regardless, October 25th remains the date to circle on your calendar. Kessler will be back in town, and he'll certainly have a chip on his shoulder in the process.

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