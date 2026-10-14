The Utah Jazz are heading into the 2026-27 NBA season with a bit of a different look–– along with some different expectations–– compared to what they've been used to over the past few years.

The roster's young talent has another year of experience. Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to play his first full season in a Jazz uniform. Another All-Star, Lauri Markkanen, is back to 100%. And of course, with a prized No. 2 pick like Darryn Peterson now in the mix, he raises the ceiling quite a bit as well.

Really, the pieces are there for the Jazz to put together a winning, competitive season for the first time since first starting their lengthy rebuild process back in 2022; a welcomed sight for fans in Utah.

And even around the league, many are beginning to take notice of what the Jazz could look like this season. Just like how LeBron James has chimed in on some of what he's seen from this new roster in Utah heading into the new year.

What LeBron James Said About the Utah Jazz

James recently spoke about the Jazz and their roster during an episode of his Mind the Game podcast with Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash.

And he didn't hold back his praise on what the Jazz have been building in Salt Lake City. Especially when looking at the top of their roster, James is clearly intrigued in what this group could have in store.

"I mean, you look at their starting lineup–– and I don't want to speak for their coach–– but I mean, look at Keyonte George. You look at Darryn Peterson, you look at Ace Bailey, Triple J, and Lauri Markkanen. You look at that lineup. And you're like: this is very, very intriguing," James said.

Oct 8, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Lebron James (23) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two things about the Jazz stuck out to James: the sheer talent that they've brought in, along with their immense length around the floor; something that Utah has been diligent in adding to the roster over the past few years.

"A lot of skill. And a lot of length, too," James continued. "Ace Bailey, super long wing, JJ, obviously, we know a lot, and Lauri, super long. Keyonte plays bigger. Darryn Peterson plays bigger."

"So, you know, it's a lot of high hopes for what their team can become. But it's also the Wild, Wild West, too. So, how does that fit into the Western Conference?"

Are the Jazz Competing? LeBron Thinks So

With all of that talent on the same team–– while a bit young compared to the rest of the conference–– LeBron certainly sees this roster more than capable of winning a bit more games this year.

Especially with a coach that he seemingly has a lot of respect for in Will Hardy, this year could look a whole lot different from the past four seasons of sitting under .500.

"I don't see this roster saying, 'Okay, well, we're gonna play for the first couple months, and then let's try to get another draft pick. Not saying I'm speaking for them, but I see this team competing.. There's no reason with this talent that they shouldn't."

"And I obviously love the coach, the owner. Shout out Ryan Smith, unbelievable. But, I mean, there's no reason why these guys shouldn't be competing competing and going out and trying to win ball games."

When LeBron highlights your roster as one of the more intriguing groups in the NBA, that tends to be a good sign for what lies ahead. So the Jazz might just have a big season on the horizon after all.

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