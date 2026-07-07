We're now a week past the NBA free agent market opening, with several of the big moves around the league having already gone down.

For the Utah Jazz, it seems like they've finished up a bulk of their free agency decisions, considering they have all but one roster spot filled on their 15-man unit and used up 80% of their mid-level exception money. Barring any trades, this is largely the group you can expect for them heading into opening night.

So how did the Jazz's playoff expectations change through their work done across the past several days? Should they still be expected to make a big jump in the standings as many anticipated following last month's draft, or has their stock dropped from being worth serious playoff consideration?

Let's sort through how free agency changed things for Utah:

Losing Walker Kessler Is a Big Hit to Jazz's Ceiling

Dec 8, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt about it: the Jazz losing Walker Kessler is a big hit to what their ceiling once was heading into next season. They've now got a big hole to address for their starting center for the long haul, and that answer might not come in time for tipping off next season.

And for the long-term outlook, that's okay. The Jazz probably weren't winning a title this year with or without Kessler. But in terms of where they stand in terms of their chances to make the playoffs, not having a rebounder, defensive anchor, and lob threat like their 24-year-old big man brought to the table does sting just a bit.

The Jazz do have new talent to lean on outside of Kessler that could help balance out his loss. Jaren Jackson Jr. didn't really get to showcase his true array of skills in just three games last season, and we have yet to see Darryn Peterson on the floor for a regular season game.

If those two can fulfill their expectations, and Jusuf Nurkic can hold things down in the middle for now, then maybe all hope isn't lost for Utah to be a top-eight seed in the West.

Josh Okogie Fills Jazz's Defensive Weak Points

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Jazz did lose a critical defender in the frontcourt in Kessler, they did add a big-time presence on the perimeter in Josh Okogie on a two-year, $12 million deal. That's an underrated, yet crucial piece to bring into the back-end of this rotation.

Between his length, defensive instincts, and experience, he'll be a great chess piece to add to Will Hardy's bench. This Jazz roster has been looking to cling onto any defensive success they can find for the past three years now after ranking in the bottom two of defensive rating across the league since 2024.

Okogie isn't a world-changer. He might only play 15-20 minutes a game, and he'll be lucky to get a nod in the starting five with guys like Peterson and Ace Bailey claiming a ton of minutes at the two-guard spot. But any and all perimeter defenders that the Jazz can find are valuable for their bottom line of putting more wins together next season.

Playoff Potential Relies on Young Players' Growth

Jan 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Jazz roster did see key changes throughout free agency, their chances of making a run to the postseason as soon as next year really leans upon just how ahead of schedule this young core is in their development.

How will Keyonte George develop in his fourth year in the fold? Will Ace Bailey be able to take the next step as a three-level scorer, or more importantly, a two-way player? How quickly can Darryn Peterson adjust in his first year in the mix, and will his presence result in immediate wins? What's to come for those in the second unit?

Those will all be defining questions for how nicely (or poorly) the Jazz's season goes. If those young players can meet the mark, or exceed it, a top-eight seed is well within the realm of possibilities. If they're still one year away from being a competitive group, then fans might have to be patient for next season to truly take that aspired leap.

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