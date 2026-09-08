Projecting Utah Jazz's Starting Lineup & Rotation for 2026-27

The Utah Jazz are just around six weeks away from tipping off the start of their 2026-27 regular season; a year that should be shaping up to look a whole lot better and more exciting than what this team has seen through the past four.

That increased sense of optimism is largely because of the talent the Jazz are preparing to have around their roster and in their rotation.

It's unquestionably the best unit Utah has had since initially starting their rebuild in 2022, and might finally be a group worthy of leading this team to their first postseason appearance in four years.

As we wait for the Jazz's next season to officially be off and rolling, let's take a look at what this roster is trending to look like in terms of their projected starting lineup, as well as their bench rotation:

What the Jazz's Starting Lineup Could Look Like

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz didn't get to see their projected starting five for 2026-27 at full strength last season for more than one game.

In Jaren Jackson's debut with Utah against the Orlando Magic, Keyonte George suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him in the first half and would inevitably take him out for the season.

That was the last time this Jazz lineup was fully healthy and available for a regular-season game. And while Will Hardy may have some rotation adjustments in mind before the new year tips off, these five feel like the most likely bets to be starters on opening night:

PG - Keyonte George: After a career-best season in 2025-26, George will be looking to build off of that heading into what will be his fourth year pro, and also a potential contract season as he sits in the final year of his rookie deal without an extension in place. If that's the case, the stakes for his individual season stretch a whole lot higher.

SG - Ace Bailey: There's a real case that Darryn Peterson gets the nod to start over Bailey. However, Utah hasn't started a rookie on opening night since Will Hardy arrived in 2022. Perhaps Peterson's a unique talent who will change that trend, but his presence as a sixth man to start the season might actually work out in his favor.

SF - Lauri Markkanen: Last year, Markkanen proved after an up-and-down 2024-25 season, he was still more than capable of being the Jazz's top player and top scoring option. In the 42 games he played in, he averaged a career-high 26.7 points per game on 47.7% shooting from the field. Health will be key this season, but if that's in check, another big year could be on the way.

PF - Jaren Jackson Jr.: He only played three games for the Jazz last season after his trade deadline move from the Memphis Grizzlies. However, he's now fully recovered from his mid-season knee surgery and has had a full offseason to get ingratiated with his new team. He'll probably start at the four, while Utah fills in a more traditional center as their starting five.

C - Jusuf Nurkic: While Walker Kessler was out for most of last season due to shoulder surgery, it was Nurkic who would be the one stepping up as a serviceable starting center option, averaging 10-10-4 splits in the 42 games he played. Now that he's re-signed on a two-year deal, he's the best bet to claim that starting center role once again in the short term with Kessler gone for good.

How the Jazz's Bench Unit Could Pan Out

Mar 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy and Isaiah Collier (8) discuss a play against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz's bench unit has a ton of young talent to work with, brought in from the past four drafts. However, Utah has also added a handful of new veterans to their second unit this offseason in the form of Josh Green, Josh Okogie, and Jaxson Hayes.

Each of those new additions probably won't be getting minutes in the nightly rotation, though. In reality, Utah will probably run out of nine or ten players in that group, and the following feel like the best bets to round out that 6th through 10th man spot:

6: Darryn Peterson: It probably won't take long for Peterson to make his mark on this Jazz rotation and find a spot in the starting five. But we've seen just as recently as last year's draft class with No. 2 pick Dylan Harper that a bench role might not be all that bad for a highly touted guard prospect in year one. Maybe Utah could replicate that approach for their own prized rookie.

7 - Isaiah Collier: Peterson's presence in the Jazz's lineup could lead to Collier seeing a slight dip in his individual minutes from where his 25 a game have stood for the past two seasons. However, he's developed into a quality young playmaker and ball-handler that Utah can lean on in a bit of a three-guard rotation between himself, Peterson, and George.

8 - Kyle Filipowski: Filipowski's spot in the Jazz's rotation was in flux for as long as Kessler still had a chance to return to Utah. Now, Filipowski is in for a good bit of minutes in the frontcourt at both the four and the five. Depending on how his development fares in year three, perhaps getting a few starts over Nurkic at center could be in the cards over the course of the season too.

9 - Brice Sensabaugh: It feels weird having Sensabaugh this low. He's coming off an impressive season in Utah where he averaged around 15 points per game as a valuable bench scorer. However, the Jazz do have a ton of competition for that shot volume and at Sensabaugh's spot on the wing that makes it feel as if minutes will be harder to come by this year.

10 - Josh Green/Svi Mykhailiuk/Josh Okogie: The last spot in the Jazz's rotation feels due to go to one of these bench players on the wing. As to who gets the most run might be dependent on matchups. Mykhailiuk brings the most offensive upside and connective ability on that end, while Green and Okogie offer a much-needed lift as perimeter defenders.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!