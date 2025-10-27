Ace Bailey Opens Up After His First Few Games With Utah Jazz
Fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey has gotten his feet wet with some NBA regular season minutes amid the first two games of the Utah Jazz's campaign, where they've wound up with an even 1-1 record in the books.
In those showings, Bailey's remained a bit limited, as he'd be recovering from an illness that kept him on a minutes restriction in the Jazz's season opener and coming off the bench. But in that initial sample size, the rookie still landed an early experience of what to expect in his new situation and a taste of that long-awaited action in the league.
For Bailey, it's remained a positive experience through his time with the Jazz both on and off the floor. A big helping hand in taking his next step as a pro has been, of course, head coach Will Hardy, to whom the fifth-overall pick had some positive things to say during his latest interview with Thurl Bailey.
"It's been good... [Me and Will Hardy] sat down and watched film over the scrimmage telling me I'm doing good, keep doing what I'm doing, keep playing hard, keep talking to my teammates, keep having energy," Bailey said in his interview. "So, just having great conversations with him. Watching film, going over the little small details of the game that I never knew."
Ace Bailey Says He Loves Utah After First Impressions
But Coach Hardy's been active with the Jazz rookie in more than just the film room; he's gotten Bailey a bit familiar with his Utah surroundings with his teammates as well.
When detailing some of his off-the-floor activities in Salt Lake City, Bailey said he's been busy getting situated with his new area— going from learning how to golf to even fly-fishing. Yet, above anything, it's been a "fast" turnaround.
"Just fast," Bailey said of his experience in Utah. "I'm supposed to be going fly-fishing later on today... Never [been]. I've never been hiking either. I went hiking with the team, that was a great experience. There's been a lot of stuff I've learned. I'm getting into golfing, too. So, I love Utah."
After some early draft chatter that encapsulated Bailey, through his first few months in Utah, things already seem to be going better than expected, both in the facility and outside of it.
