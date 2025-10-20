Utah Jazz Predicted Depth Chart After Final Roster Cuts
The Utah Jazz have done their share of roster cuts in the days ahead of their opening night tipoff later this week, and now have what looks to be their official 18-man roster ready to go for the start of the new season.
15 traditional contracts, three-two way deals, and a bundle of young players to work with in a year catered around development and the growth of that youth movement.
But how could the Jazz's depth chart look after slimming down from their training camp roster? It's likely not much of a different look from what they entered preseason with, but after getting a few in-game reps under their belt and seeing what this new group looks like on the floor, we might have a better sense of what the rotation could look like for game one of 82.
While not official, here's what the Jazz depth chart could look like as they open the 2025-26 regular season:
PG: Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, Walter Clayton Jr.
SG: Ace Bailey, Brice Sensabaugh, Svi Mykhailiuk, Elijah Harkless*
SF: Lauri Markkanen, Cody Williams, Georges Niang, John Tonje*
PF: Kyle Filipowski, Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson
C: Walker Kessler, Jusuf Nurkic, Kevin Love, Oscar Tshiebwe*
* – indicates two-way deal
Will Hardy has a bounty of options he could roll out for his starting five and the rotation to follow, but this combination might be the most ideal and realistic outlook for the Jazz.
The starting point guard spot comes down to Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier, but with George starting in all four preseason showings and the high confidence that's in the building surrounding the third-year guard, it makes sense that he's given the reins to the starting one right off the bat.
At the two is where Ace Bailey fills in; where he played for all three of his preseason games, and might be the best spot to utilize his size and scoring ability to his advantage. He'll have the versatility to shift down the lineup when necessary, but to kick off the year, pencil him in as the starting shooting guard.
Lauri Markkanen locks down the three-spot, which is no surprise there. The power forward spot is where things could end up as a toss-up, though. Kyle Filipowski and Taylor Hendricks are both talented enough to fill into that starting role, but the decision depends on what Hardy wants to value.
Does he like Filipowski's offensive prowess, or Hendricks' ability to defend? We'll throw Filipowski in for now, who finished out in preseason game four as the starter over Hendricks and exploded for a 30-piece.
And like Markkanen, Walker Kessler is no surprise revelation as the starting center. Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love will likely share those backup five minutes, but no question as to who's getting the lion's share of those minutes.
Ultimately, it's a developmental, yet exciting core that the Jazz will be able to work with over the course of next season. Time will tell what the official starting lineup will be against the LA Clippers during their home opener, but don't be shocked if this is how the landscape pans out for Utah.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!