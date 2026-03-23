Could the Utah Jazz be in play to make a blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade this offseason?

Bill Simmons thinks it's at least a possibility worth keeping in the back of mind.

In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons proposed a few destinations the Milwaukee Bucks could look at for an Antetokounmpo trade that's highly expected to be discussed later this summer, linking the Jazz as a place to keep an eye on––and it's a pretty wild concept.

"The one team I wouldn't rule out for Giannis, which we did not mention: the Utah Jazz," Simmons said. "Because I think they are at the 'f--- it stage' of all of this. Like, they just basically rolled over for the past couple of years..."

"And they have Markkanen, and they have Ace Bailey... But, my assumption would be that maybe [Jaren Jackson Jr.] is part of the trade. Or maybe Markkanen is a part of the trade. One of those two guys with a lot of their picks, and they just try to talk Giannis into Salt Lake, basically."

While a seismic trade, a massive move like that for Giannis wouldn't come without some underlying risk for the Jazz, or really any team to take on in Simmons' mind.

Factoring in not just the sheer package it would take to pry him away, but the recent injury worries that have crept up on the Bucks star as well, there's a world where pushing to get him has some real concerns, and might not be worth it for such a steep price that the Bucks are commanding.

"What am I giving up for Giannis at this point?," Simmons continued. "How many minor to semi-minor leg injuries can a guy have and be in their early 30s with a lot of miles and games in them, where I start to get worried somebody's trying to sell me a car that they rolled back the odometer on?"

"I'm just asking... He can't play three straight weeks without getting hurt. At some point, should I be concerned about this?"

Would the Jazz Have a Real Chance at Giannis Antetokounmpo?

So how do the Jazz factor into this equation?

In reality, seeing such a move like this go down for Utah would be extremely unlikely for a multitude of reasons.

Giannis is seemingy becoming a riskier asset by the week, is entering his early 30s, expecting an expensive extension, currently enduring his most injury-riddled season in the league yet, and for the Jazz in particular, they just pushed their chips in for another former DPOY big man in Jaren Jackson Jr.

That, when all are forged together, isn't quite an ideal situation for the Jazz to poke around in.

Sure, he is a multiple-time MVP and has proven he can be the best player on a championship-winning team that makes an acquisition for any team hungry to compete next season at least worth a conversation. But for the Jazz's front office, there would have to be a really unique mindset to take over for them and really put thought into a Giannis acquisition.

Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11), left, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) watch the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Other teams that are more desperate to make a bold swing, like the Golden State Warriors or Miami Heat, appear as far more likely suitors than the Jazz, a team who just made their own bold move at this year's trade deadline and hasn't had a single minute where all of next year's projected starting five have been on the floor all at once.

But for the sake of argument, let's set aside realism for just a second; how could the Jazz actually make something as improbable like this happen?

How Could This Really Happen?

A few steps would have to be put in place for Utah if they wanted to make a dark horse push for Giannis.

For one, they'd have to convince Giannis to sign on to a multi-year extension upon a hypothetical trade to the Jazz, ensuring he's in it for the long haul.

Without it, there's just too much risk involved to be worth their while. If they're making an all-in push with multiple picks and players, they have to make sure he's 100% committed to the foreseeable future.

Another important note would be how unlikely it would be that the Jazz can keep all three of Antetokounmpo, Markkanen, and Jackson's contracts on the books.

Each guy is slated to make over $45 million next season alone, will be making more in the years to follow, and with the league's new CBA in place makes it really difficult to create a well-rounded roster outside of those three behemoth deals.

One of Markkanen or Jackson would have to be moved if Antetokounmpo did come onboard, the latter being the more likely candidate, even after just three games in Utah. The fit between Markkanen and Giannis on both ends is miles better than it would be with Jackson and Antetokounmpo, so the newcomer becomes the odd man out.

Feb 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) plans his next move around Sacramento Kings guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

That means the Jazz would, in this case, be sending out Jackson Jr., likely another young roster piece down the bench to sweeten the pot (Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams), and a handful of picks for the future to make the Bucks consider Utah as a trade partner.

Utah would have a starting unit of George-Bailey-Markkanen-Antetokounmpo-Kessler, a couple of young pieces from the past few summers off the bench, and maybe even one of this year's top prospects with their own top pick, if they could keep it out of trade conversations with the Bucks.

That's a potent starting five, and one that might rival some of the best in the league, so long as the Jazz get the Finals MVP-version Giannis who led Milwaukee to their championship stage five years ago.

Is such a move likely to happen? All things considered, the odds certainly aren't in this idea's favor to become a reality.

At the very least, there's a 1%, maybe 2% chance to see there actually be some traction to send Giannis to Salt Lake City, and would thus make for the biggest move seen throughout Jazz franchise history. Definitely don't get your hopes up, though.