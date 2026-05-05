Throughout the last few years of their rebuild process, the Utah Jazz have generally made solid roster decisions when it comes to buying and selling talent at the right times.

They knew when the time was right to trade franchise fixtures Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell to hit the reset button, have successfully sold high on a few other veterans throughout their retooling, and have just tried their hand at a successful blockbuster by landing Jaren Jackson earlier this year.

Most of those calls, to this point, have turned out more positively than negatively in terms of the Jazz's future. And it's put them in an ideal position to take their long-awaited step forward next season.

However, there is one case of a roster move made from Utah in the past three years that acts as a cautionary tale for the Jazz and some of their young pieces, and cannot be a decision they repeat later this summer.

That one blip on the radar for Utah? Trading away Nickiel Alexander-Walker in 2023, who now happens to be the reigning Most Improved Player as of this season.

What Went Wrong in Jazz's Nickeil Alexander-Walker Deal

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) on the court against the Boston Celtics in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Alexander-Walker found himself as one of the many roster casualties the Jazz shipped off in the midst of their extensive rebuild process, which happened in the midst of their four-team Mike Conley trade.

The trade, as a whole, might've actually been one of the worst the Jazz have made in the last half-decade.

The Jazz essentially gave up four rotation-level pieces––Conley, Alexander-Walker, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt–– and three seconds for expiring contracts and a LA Lakers 2027 first––a pick that would be sent to the Memphis Grizzlies for Jaren Jackson Jr earlier this year.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

As a move that would indirectly help the Jazz land an All-Star in Jackson Jr., that extra first-round pick did help. But at the cost of what they gave up entirely, this is a real blemish on Utah's front office work.

But of the many errors made in that deal, the biggest issue centers around their decision to move off of Alexander-Walker far too early.

After playing just over 50 regular season games with the franchise at 24 years old, the Jazz felt as if they were better off using his value and potential in a trade rather than deciding to grow him as a rotational piece of their own—despite showcasing some real NBA flashes of being a 3&D contributor.

Were the Jazz, or any other team, really aware that he would soon be a Most Improved Player in a few years’ time? Probably not.

But at the very least, Utah had more than enough time on their hands to develop him along with their other young talents, who could've been a valuable piece for next year's roster by now. Instead, the front office took a different direction, for that choice to now look like a brutal one in retrospect.

How the Jazz Can Avoid This Happening Again

Thankfully for the Jazz, the outcome of that Alexander-Walker deal now gives a blueprint of how not to approach the situations around their young talents on the roster in what's another transitional period for the franchise, albeit now trending upwards instead of down.

For guys like Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, Brice Sensabaugh, and Cody Williams, all are–– like Alexander-Walker –– intriguing pieces brought in from the Jazz's rebuild who have shown real NBA flashes, and could be a future piece of Utah's competitive rotation with continued development.

Those same young players could also theoretically be trade chips to utilize on the market this summer to either upgrade their roster further for next season, or help plan ahead for the future and their upcoming second contracts.

Mar 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) reacts after a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While tempting as that option might be for the right return, the Jazz should not be looking to shake up that young core, at least at this point in time.

As the Jazz look to take the next step next season, it's a perfect chance for those same players to take an individual summer leap that helps the bottom line of Utah's overall success, likely as contributors in the second unit, and further secures their place in this team's future.

Selling off that young talent earlier than necessary hasn't been a route that's worked out for the Jazz as of late. So instead, Utah should head into the offseason with a more conservative approach, hang on tight to those young pieces, and perhaps re-evaluate where those same names stand at the trade deadline or next offseason.

That way, the Jazz won't have to watch from the other side as another one of their former youngsters goes to flourish in a new situation like Alexander-Walker did, and can continue to develop and refine their homegrown talent all throughout this summer and next season.

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