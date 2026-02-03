Updated Utah Jazz Draft Picks After Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade

The Utah Jazz made the biggest swing of the 2026 NBA trade deadline thus far with their move to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies, giving up a package of Walter Clayton Jr., Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang, and three future first-round picks for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Of those future firsts, the Jazz sent a 2027 first round pick–– the best of their own, the Minnesota Timberwolves', and the Cleveland Cavaliers' selection–– the LA Lakers' 2027 top-four protected first round pick, and the Phoenix Suns' 2031 unprotected first round pick.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

It's a big haul of valuable draft picks that takes the Jazz's total of first-round selections from 11 to eight until 2032. Utah still has a lot of flexibility to make moves down the line, but it does shake up their asset pool quite a bit.

With that in mind, here's a list of the Jazz's future draft selections after their blockbuster for Jaren Jackson Jr.:

Utah Jazz's Future Draft Picks (as of 2/3/26)

2026: UTA FRP (top-8 prot.)



2027: UTA/MIN/CLE FRP (UTA gets second-best), BOS/ORL SRP (swap best), LAC SRP



2028: UTA/CLE FRP (swap best), DET/CHA/LAC/MIA SRP



2029: UTA/MIN/CLE FRP (UTA gets best two, the other to CHA), UTA SRP



2030: UTA FRP, UTA/CHA SRP (swap worst)



2031: UTA FRP, CLE/BOS SRP (swap best)



2032: UTA FRP

In all, it's eight first-rounders and six second-rounders across the next seven drafts.

Most importantly, the Jazz still have their own top-eight protected first-round pick for this offseason after their deal for Jackson Jr., and might be able to turn that into another nice young piece for the future.

Retaining this year's first rounder still relies on the Jazz finishing within the top eight of this year's draft. If they don't, that selection goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder— thanks to the lingering consequences of Utah's Derrick Favors trade in 2021. That means heading into the All-Star Break, Utah is bound to remain focused on keeping that pick in their possession.

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Another important note following the deal for Jackson Jr.: the Jazz still have a first-round pick in next year's draft. Between themselves, the Cavaliers, and the Timberwolves, Utah will keep the second-best of their first-rounders. They no longer have complete control of their pick next year, but they'll at least have a stake between themselves and the aforementioned two.

Could the front office continue to make deals down the line to further expand or lessen their current stockpile? It's certainly possible. But as of now, the Jazz's draft selection still looks bright for the foreseeable future.

