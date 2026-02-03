Utah Jazz Make Shocking Blockbuster Trade for Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Utah Jazz have officially made a major splash on the trade market less than a week from the NBA trade deadline.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and three future first-round picks.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Along with Jackson, the Jazz will also receive John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams in order to even out the roster for each side of the deal.

In terms of the draft capital given up by the Jazz, NBA insider Jake Fischer reports that Utah gave up their 2027 first-round pick (most favorable between UTA/MIN/CLE), their 2027 first-round pick via the Los Angeles Lakers, and their 2031 unprotected first-rounder from the Phoenix Suns.

An absolutely massive move for the Jazz, and one that comes completely out of the blue.

Jazz Make Blockbuster Move for Jaren Jackson Jr.

After lingering chatter had been surrounding the Jazz and their hopes of taking a big swing later this offseason, Utah has seemingly decided to speed up their rumored timeline by making a massive splash on the trade market––adding on a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year to fill out their frontcourt.

By all accounts, the Jazz were expected to stay put at this year's deadline without any expectations of being extreme buyers or sellers on the market. But instead, Utah's brain trust, headlined by Austin and Danny Ainge along with general manager Justin Zanik, decided now is the time to strike on the Grizzlies' star defender.

This season, Jackson Jr. has played in 45 games to log 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.9% from three, and logging over a steal and a block on the defensive end.

Jan 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) collects a rebound over Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jackson provides a clear answer to the Jazz's defensive woes from the past few seasons, currently ranked at the bottom of the league with the 30th-ranked defensive rating at 123.4, while also allowing the most opposing points per game in the league at 127.0.

But now once fully healthy, the Jazz now have a starting lineup consisting of Jackson, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler in their frontcourt, along with Keyonte George and Ace Bailey holding down the backcourt—a potent unit to build into the future with, and one that could certainly be one of the better teams in the Western Conference come next season.

As for this season, though, it remains to be seen how the Jazz decide to move forward.

With just 15 wins and sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference, paired with their top-eight protected first-round pick currently in the hands of the OKC Thunder, the Jazz have been subtly putting together one last tanking season to land their top pick in the lottery for within a quality 2025 draft class.

Could the acquisition of Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt change those plans to bottom-out for the final 20 or so games of the season? It remains to be seen, but nonetheless, the move makes for the unquestioned biggest move around the Jazz's roster since the deals to send out Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert from Salt Lake City four summers ago.

