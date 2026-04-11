Jazz Sign Celtics G League Guard to 2-Year Deal

The Utah Jazz have made a new addition to their roster with just one game left in their season.

According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz are signing Maine Celtics guard Hayden Gray to a two-year deal, inking him on through the 2027 season.

The Utah Jazz are signing guard Hayden Gray to a two-year contract out of the NBA G League's Maine Celtics, agent George S. Langberg of @GSLSportsGroup tells ESPN. The undrafted UC San Diego product lands an NBA deal to finish the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2026

Gray, listed as a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard, is an undrafted product out of UC San Diego in his first pro season, having spent the entire year in the G League alongside the affiliate of the Boston Celtics.

Now, Gray will get called up to the Jazz's main roster to close out the year against the LA Lakers, and will now allow Utah to keep him on to the summer league roster for this offseason.

The exact terms of the deal have yet to be released, though the expectation is that Gray's contract will be non-guaranteed, similarly to how the Jazz approached their two-year deal for 10-day signee Bez Mbeng.

What Are the Jazz Getting Out of Hayden Gray?

Gray's calling card on the floor lies on the defensive side of the ball, particularly with his ability to guard on the perimeter and generate turnovers.

During his time with Maine in the G this season, Gray had played 35 games, starting 21 of them, where he averaged just under 30 minutes for 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 41.9% from the field.

March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; UC San Diego Tritons guard Hayden Gray (3) reacts during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It's a skillset that the Jazz could certainly utilize when looking at how their most recent season has panned out. Utah is trending towards finishing a third-straight season as the NBA's worst-rated defensive team, and will be eager to improve that side of the floor headed into this offseason.

Signing Gray gives the Jazz that spark of perimeter defense. And while he certainly has a ways to go before he secures his place on next year's roster, Utah will likely have him in the building throughout the offseason to compete for that opportunity.

As for what lies ahead this season, Gray will be set to make his Jazz debut for their season finale on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

So for Gray, he'll go from working in the G League throughout the entire season to now getting an opportunity to play in front of the bright lights of LA against LeBron James and the Lakers––undoubtedly a steep jump for the first-year guard, but one that's sure to be a memorable moment.