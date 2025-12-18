The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers are on for their second meeting of this season, and both sides have a handful of noteworthy names listed on the injury report.

Here's the full injury outlook for the Jazz and Lakers leading up to tip-off:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - F Lauri Markkanen (right groin)



OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT -C Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League)

Lauri Markkanen pops up for the Jazz due to right groin injury management, which might leave his status in what would be a potential second missed game of the season, but it remains to be seen what his official status will hold for gametime.

When healthy this season, Markkanen's been playing up to an All-Star level, averaging 27.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists a night, coming fresh off a dominant performance vs. the Dallas Mavericks with 33 points and 16 rebounds during an overtime victory.

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

If Markkanen is indeed forced out for his second game of the year, that could leave Kyle Filipowski the most likely candidate to start in his place. The Jazz big man stepped up to start at center vs. the Mavericks while Jusuf Nurkic was resting, and had a season-best day with 25 points in the process.

Beyond Markkanen, not many changes from the regular lineup for Utah. Walker Kessler remains out with his season-ending shoulder surgery, Georges Niang still awaits his season debut due to a foot injury, and the Jazz's three two-way signees will be off to the side as well.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - F Maxi Kleber (back)



QUESTIONABLE - G Gabe Vincent (back)



OUT - C Deandre Ayton (elbow)



OUT - G Austin Reaves (calf)



OUT - G Bronny James (G League)

On the Lakers' end, two of their starters, Deandre Ayton and Austin Reaves, will be sidelined with their respective injuries, and making for a big hit to their game plan offensively, and for who they'll be rolling out at the five spot.

Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber are also listed as questionable for the action, which could put an added question mark on the Lakers' bench.

Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) warms up prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Ayton out, that'll leave Jaxson Hayes to fill in as the Lakers' starting center as he has for the two games Ayton's missed this season, while Marcus Smart could be the most likely candidate to start in place of Reaves, as he did for Los Angeles' last game against the Phoenix Suns.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Lakers lands at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, as Utah will have a shot at a rare three-game win streak coming out of it.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!